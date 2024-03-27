Checkers left South African parents in stitches after they introduced the Sixty60 outfits for kids

One mom took to their TikTok account to show off the new Sixty60 onesie for the bundle of joys

The online community reacted to the post, with many finding the retail store to be hilarious for this

Checkers hilariously introduced Sisty60 outfits for kids. Images: @Bloomberg, @The Good Brigade

Parents were hilariously found shaking after Checkers Sixty60 introduced outfits for their bundle of joys.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lee_shazz, the outfits can be seen handing in one of the store's branches. It is a green onesie that is written Sixty60.

Cute as they are, parents said Checkers is doing the most now. Because they started with the bikes that delivered food and they continued to make toys for kids, now they are making children's clothes.

In the video's caption, the parent called on parents, saying they have a new problem.

"Parents we have a new inkinga this side."

Checkers Sixty60 introduces outfits for kids

Look at the outfits in the TikTok picture post below:

Checkers introduced Sixty60 outfits. Image: @lee_shazz

TikTokkers laughed at the Checker's outfits

The video garnered over 178k views, with many online users finding Checkers hilarious. Some said that Checkers wants their kids to be the store's employees by all means.

@Kirsty loved:

"I bought it my daughter is a full employee for checkers at age 2."

@busi sikhosana commented:

"If it's not Sho Majozi it's Checkers hayi suka man enough now."

@jacquesmalan216 joked:

"I saw that yesterday and told my son you won't need that as you will be a attorney ."

@Lebza laughed:

"Next it's helmets ."

@Tbzee88 wanted smaller sizes:

"Dear Checkers please make toddler sizes for our babies ."

@JK wrote:

"Checkers is out there trying to recruit our kids. "

@NtsakisikayM said:

"I saw that yesterday I just acted like I didn't hear my son pointing at it hayiii ngeke ."

