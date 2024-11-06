“I Decided to Leave My Province”: Woman Pursues Dream Job As Safety Officer

A local woman shared that she left her home province and travelled to another to pursue her dream job

The woman proudly noted that she was a safety officer and shared a video of her colleagues on a construction site

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section with supportive messages

A woman travelled from province to province to land her dream job. Images: @brown_nozee

When people discover their true passion or purpose, they find a way to make it happen, regardless of the obstacles. A woman left the place she called home to chase after her dream job, embracing the journey to make it a reality.

Turning dreams into a reality

A local TikTokker named Nozipho shared on her account (@brown_nozee) that she travelled many kilometres to get to where she wanted to be in her career.

The proud safety officer told app users she made the ultimate sacrifice, writing:

"One day, I decided to leave my province to go to another province."

The TikTok clip showed the woman standing at a construction site with her colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi internet users show interest in woman's career

Several local social media users took to the safety officer's comment section to support the woman pursuing her dream job, while others wanted to follow the same path.

@zodwa033 shared with the public:

"It’s very difficult, but we move regardless. The transition isn’t easy, but we all have a common goal - imali (money)."

@lefathonsi said to the woman:

"We have no choice, sis. We follow our dreams and have to survive. Let’s push. Something closer to home will come up."

@maduyazah1 admired the woman's journey and told her:

"I'm proud of you, sweetheart."

@user2570776546889 wrote in the comment section:

"Let's push safeties, because, wow, dealing with different people onsite isn't easy."

@bobovukuthu told the online community members:

"I want to leave my teaching job and go back to school. I want a different thing."

An interested @ayasimama requested:

"Hi, sisi. Please plug me with an intern or volunteer space."

Woman shares journey from retail to dream job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a hardworking woman who shared she went from working in retail to pursuing her dream job at MANCOSA.

In the post's comment section, local internet users wished the woman well and congratulated her.

