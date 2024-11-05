“You Have Made Us Proud”: SA Congratulates Woman Flexing Cool Prasa Job

A local woman shared a video of herself wearing a Prasa bib and hopping into the front of the train

The woman didn't specify her occupation but happily showed off the train which parked behind her

Social media users in the comment section congratulated the woman and sent positive messages

A woman proudly showed that she worked at Prasa. Images: @nomah704

Many people find a deep sense of pride and purpose in their work, regardless of their role's size or perceived importance. One woman proudly showcased her position at Prasa, possibly a job that holds commuters' lives in her hands.

Prasa employee flexes her job

Using the handle @nomah704 on TikTok, a happy woman named Nomah uploaded a video showing herself at her place of work.

The Prasa worker stood in front of a blue train on the tracks and smiled before hopping inside to where the driver normally sat.

Nomah didn't specify her occupation with social media users.

Take a look at the woman in the video below:

Online users congratulate Prasa employee

A few local social media users congratulated the woman on her job and sent her positive and encouraging messages.

@jerminahmashele, who showed how proud they were of the woman, commented:

"Yes, babes. Glory to Jesus."

@zodwamagagula465 said to Nomah:

"Take it, girl. Take the big machine and roll it."

An excited @lawrencebuti581 shared their request:

"Post a video of the train moving."

@user8157853317181 wrote in the comment section:

"Halala! My girl, you have made us proud."

A curious @jose15418 asked the employee:

"Just for information, my sister. What do you do when you need to use the toilet? Do you leave the driving area, or what do you do?"

Nomah responded to the TikTokker:

"You can use the toilets at the next station."

