Video Captures Overloaded Train in Gauteng, Netizens Stunned: “This Brought Back Painful Memories”
- A gentleman urged the Prasa group to add more trains on the route of Pienaarspoort to Pretoria Bosman
- The guy captured a train that was overloaded to a point where security had to push people inside so the door could close
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment
A gentleman took to his TikTok account and showed how a train in Gauteng was overloaded.
According to @percymod, he captured the video on 14 August 2024. The train was boarding from Mamelodi Gardens to Koedeospoort. The passengers squeezed themselves into the train.
Because of the overload, the train door couldn't close. A security had to push people in and close the train door manually. The TikTok user urged the Prasa group to add more trains on the route because there are too many passengers for the few trains that go that route.
Netizens disappointed over the situation
The video gained over 15k likes, with many online users expressing their disappointment and sharing similar stories.
@T Maleka Oleseng Shuping 001 shared:
"PRASA must bring more trains hourly this is dangerous to our lives people might die because of suffocating and stumbling 💔💔💔."
@eazymalete wrote:
"Thank you Mr officer for regarding a human life 🙏 ❤️."
@Stan_01_SA commented:
"Not funny. People go through a lot to put bread on the table for their respective families. Big up to you Mr. Officer for regarding life👌."
@Moloko Mary wondered:
"Didn't they say no one is allowed to stand on this new train."
@Ledile Paulina said:
"Yooh this brought back painful memories 💔 I remember I lost my dad in 2008 because the train was full like this he fell and hit his head on the rails.😭"
Gautrain faces problems mid-journey
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how they were rescued from a train that had problems.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @motheomojaii, a Gautrain was seen stuck in the middle of a railway. People were being assisted by police officers to board another Gautrain since the one they were in had problems.
