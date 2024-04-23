A Gautrain commuter shared a video of Bosman Station at a standstill, and highlighted the frustrations of unreliable public transport

She said people were left in the lurch when services from Bosman to Midrand were recently halted

Thousands of viewers could relate and shared their stories of navigating South Africa's public transit woes

A routine commute turned into a nightmare for one Gautrain passenger when she discovered that service from Bosman to Midrand was halted for the day. With no trains in sight, she took to TikTok to share her frustration.

Woman shares Gautrain experience

She @thanandlovu6 posted a TikTok video capturing the scene at the Bosman Station in Pretoria. Fellow commuters are seen milling about in confusion. Uncertainty hung in the air, and the annoyance was evident.

Mzansi discusses public transport ordeal

The woman said she eventually boarded a bus to reach Midrand. The ordeal reminded netizens of the challenges faced by commuters relying on public transport in South Africa.

Many flooded the comments section to share their opinions about the Gautrain system.

@betty.betsss said:

"Sana we had to get off mid-sporo between Centurion and Midrand."

@pinecath posted:

"Imagine you had an interview. "

@AuntT mentioned:

"I stay in Arcadia. And I always use Hatfield station. Bosman never."

@Mokopu1812 wrote:

"I have an 8am in Rosebank tomorrow, they must sort it out before tomorrow I beg."

@ladyteeza shared:

"They sent SMSs at 6am making commuters aware and to use alternative transport."

@thorisoshazy stated:

"The screaming is not necessary."

@Kaonematli commented:

"Gautrain is low-key becoming the ghetto lately."

@globetrotter asked:

"Why is the government not privatising these assets? They can't fix potholes, cut grass and trees, along the road, but hope to manage and expand facilities."

Updated Gautrain prices in 2024

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gautrain is a commuter rail system in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

It commenced operations in 2010 and links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Kempton Park, and OR Tambo International Airport. The Gautrain Management Agency has not updated Gautrain prices in 2024. The last updates were published in June 2023.

