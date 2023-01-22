What are the updated Gautrain prices in 2024? Everything to know

The Gautrain Management Agency updated Gautrain prices in June 2023. To access the Gautrain bus or train service, a passenger should have a Gautrain card loaded with enough value to pay for their trip. Alternatively, you can use your contactless bank card to pay Gautrain fare and parking fees. Discover the new Gautrain prices below.

Gautrain is a commuter rail system in the Gauteng province of South Africa. It commenced operations in 2010 and links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Kempton Park, and OR Tambo International Airport. The Gautrain Management Agency has not updated Gautrain prices in 2024. The last updates were published in June 2023.

Updated Gautrain prices in 2024

Gautrain charges commuters different Pay-As-You-Go prices, depending on the Train Product one chooses, peak hours, and off-peak time. Gautrain prices are slightly higher during peak times than off-peak times.

Gautrain charges peak fares between 06h00 - 08h30 and 15h00 - 18h30 on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends and public holidays. Meanwhile, the off-peak fare applies before 06h00, between 08h30 - 15h00, or after 18h30 on weekdays.

While the high-peak fares have been suspended for a trial period, commuters should expect more congested trains, platforms, and stations. For your comfort, travel during the off-peak time. The Gautrain Management Agency might re-introduce the high-peak fares, depending on the commuter capacity constraints.

Learn more about Gautrain prices between stations below, including Pay-As-You-Go and Train Products:

Pay-As-You-Go

Pay-As-You-Go is ideal for the occasional travel. The minimum value you can load onto a Gautrain Card is R32, while the maximum is R3200.

So, load your preferred Pay-As-You-Go value onto your Gautrain Card, and the correct fare will be automatically deducted from your card when tagging out. If you qualify for any discounts, they will automatically apply.

Train Products

A Train Product suits a commuter who travels daily between the same two stations by train. Ensure your Gautrain Card has sufficient Pay-As-You-Go value to pay for fare and parking fees. Four Train Product options are available and cannot be loaded to contactless bank cards. These Train Product options are:

1. Single Trip Product

A Single Trip Product offers a one-way train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. Also, the product must be used within three years from the date of purchase. It expires after that, and expired products are non-refundable.

Single Train Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:

Hatfield Pretoria Centurion Midrand Marlboro Hatfield — R34 R44 R70 R82 Pretoria R34 — R39 R56 R76 Centurion R44 R39 — R45 R56 Midrand R70 R56 R45 — R39 Marlboro R82 R76 R56 R39 — Sandton R87 R82 R72 R45 R34 Rosebank R93 R87 R75 R52 R38 Park R100 R93 R82 R56 R45 Rhodesfield R93 R87 R80 R53 R39 OR Tambo R234 R234 R234 R217 R206

Sandton Rosebank Park Rhodesfield OR Tambo Hatfield R87 R93 R100 R93 R234 Pretoria R82 R87 R93 R87 R234 Centurion R72 R75 R82 R80 R234 Midrand R45 R52 R56 R53 R217 Marlboro R34 R38 R45 R39 R206 Sandton — R34 R38 R50 R206 Rosebank R34 — R34 R53 R217 Park R38 R34 — R56 R217 Rhodesfield R50 R53 R56 — — OR Tambo R206 R217 R217 R206 R206

Single Train Fares for off-peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during off-peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:

Hatfield Pretoria Centurion Midrand Marlboro Hatfield — R27 R35 R56 R66 Pretoria R27 — R31 R45 R61 Centurion R35 R31 — R36 R45 Midrand R56 R45 R36 — R31 Marlboro R66 R61 R45 R31 — Sandton R70 R66 R58 R36 R27 Rosebank R74 R70 R60 R42 R30 Park R80 R74 R66 R45 R36 Rhodesfield R74 R70 R64 R42 R31 OR Tambo R234 R234 R234 R217 R206

Sandton Rosebank Park Rhodesfield OR Tambo Hatfield R70 R74 R80 R74 R234 Pretoria R66 R70 R74 R70 R234 Centurion R58 R60 R66 R64 R234 Midrand R36 R42 R45 R42 R217 Marlboro R27 R30 R36 R31 R206 Sandton — R27 R30 R40 R206 Rosebank R27 — R27 R42 R217 Park R30 R27 — R45 R217 Rhodesfield R40 R42 R45 — R206 OR Tambo R206 R217 R217 R206 —

2. Return Trip Product

A Return Trip Product is for a return train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and trips must be used within 31 days once the product is activated. It expires after that, and the remaining trips are non-refundable.

Return Trip Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Return Trip Product:

Hatfield Pretoria Centurion Midrand Marlboro Hatfield — R68 R88 R140 R164 Pretoria R68 — R78 R112 R152 Centurion R88 R78 — R90 R112 Midrand R140 R112 R90 — R78 Marlboro R164 R152 R112 R78 — Sandton R174 R164 R144 R90 R68 Rosebank R186 R174 R150 R104 R76 Park R200 R186 R164 R112 R90 Rhodesfield R186 R174 R160 R106 R78 OR Tambo R468 R468 R468 R434 R412

Sandton Rosebank Park Rhodesfield OR Tambo Hatfield R174 R186 R200 R186 R468 Pretoria R164 R174 R186 R174 R468 Centurion R144 R150 R164 R160 R468 Midrand R90 R104 R112 R106 R434 Marlboro R68 R76 R90 R78 R412 Sandton — R68 R76 R100 R412 Rosebank R68 — R68 R106 R434 Park R76 R68 — R112 R434 Rhodesfield R100 R106 R112 — R412 OR Tambo R412 R434 R434 R412 —

3. Weekly Train Product (10 train trips valid for 10 days)

A Weekly Train Product offers 10 single-train trips between two pre-selected stations. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase. Once activated, all trips must be used within 10 days. The product expires after that, and any remaining trips will not be refunded.

Return Trip Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Weekly Train Product:

Hatfield Pretoria Centurion Midrand Marlboro Hatfield — R315 R407 R648 R759 Pretoria R315 — R361 R518 R703 Centurion R407 R361 — R417 R518 Midrand R648 R518 R417 — R361 Marlboro R759 R703 R518 R361 — Sandton R805 R759 R666 R417 R315 Rosebank R861 R805 R694 R481 R352 Park R925 R861 R759 R518 R417 Rhodesfield R861 R805 R740 R491 R361

Sandton Rosebank Park Rhodesfield Hatfield R805 R861 R925 R861 Pretoria R759 R805 R861 R805 Centurion R666 R694 R759 R740 Midrand R417 R481 R518 R491 Marlboro R315 R352 R417 R361 Sandton — R315 R352 R463 Rosebank R315 — R315 R491 Park R352 R315 — R518 Rhodesfield R463 R491 R518 —

4. Monthly Train Product (44 train trips valid for 44 days)

A Monthly Product offers 44 single train trips between two pre-selected stations. It must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and once activated, all trips must be used within 44 days. After that, any remaining trips expire and will not be refunded.

Monthly Product Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Monthly Train Product:

Hatfield Pretoria Centurion Midrand Marlboro Hatfield — R1 272 R1 646 R2 618 R3 067 Pretoria R1 272 — R1 459 R2 095 R2 843 Centurion R1 646 R1 459 — R1 683 R2 095 Midrand R2 618 R2 095 R1 683 — R1 459 Marlboro R3 067 R2 843 R2 095 R1 459 — Sandton R3 254 R3 067 R2 693 R1 683 R1 272 Rosebank R3 479 R3 254 R2 805 R1 945 R1 422 Park R3 740 R3 479 R3 067 R2 095 R1 683 Rhodesfield R3 479 R3 254 R2 992 R1 983 R1 459

Sandton Rosebank Park Rhodesfield Hatfield R3 254 R3 479 R3 740 R3 479 Pretoria R3 067 R3 254 R3 479 R3 254 Centurion R2 693 R2 805 R3 067 R2 992 Midrand R1 683 R1 945 R2 095 R1 983 Marlboro R1 272 R1 422 R1 683 R1 459 Sandton — R1 272 R1 422 R1 870 Rosebank R1 272 — R1 272 R1 983 Park R1 422 R1 272 — R2 095 Rhodesfield R1 870 R1 983 R2 095 —

Gautrain fare calculator

You can use a calculator from the Gautrain website to know how much fare you will pay from one station to another.

Can you pay cash on Gautrain?

No cash is accepted on Gautrain trains, buses, or at the stations. You can only pay using a Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card.

Can you ride Gautrain without a card?

You need a Gautrain Card for the train, bus, or parking payments. Alternatively, you could use your contactless bank card.

Contactless bank cards that are accepted include:

Debit cards

Credit cards

Cheque cards

National Department of Transport (NDoT cards), including Areyeng Card, Rea Vaya, and My CiTi PayPasses

Partial payments are not accepted at Gautrain, and you cannot use two cards to pay for your travel. So, ensure that you tag in and out using the same card. Otherwise, penalty fees will be to each contactless bank card you use.

How much is Gautrain card in 2024?

You can buy this card at a Gautrain station's Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) or the ticket office. You will find out how much it costs at these purchase points.

TVMs are similar to ATMs since they accept cash or bank cards and are convenient. Commuters can register their Gautrain Cards or Contactless bank cards via the Gautrain website or at Gautrain station ticket offices. You can also block a lost or stolen Gautrain Card and apply for funds on it to be transferred to a new one.

Gautrain parking fees

Here are the Gautrain parking fees for Rhodesfield and Hatfield stations:

Parking period Rail-user return train trip A non-rail-user return train trip 0 to 15 minutes Free Free 15 minutes to 1 hour R18 R18 1 hour to 24 hours R22 R126 2 days R60 R252 3 days R93 R378 4 days R126 R504 5 days R159 R630 6 days R192 R756 7 days R225 R882 8 days R258 R1 008 9 days R291 R1 134 10 days R324 R1 260 After 10 days R324 plus R126 for every extra day R1260 plus R126 for every extra day

Below are the Gautrain parking fees for the Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, Sandton, Rosebank, and Park stations:

Parking period Rail-user return train trip A non-rail-user return train trip 0 to 15 minutes Free Free 15 minutes to 1 hour R18 R18 1 hour to 24 hours R22 R126 2 days R60 R252 3 days R93 R378 4 days R126 R504 5 days R159 R630 6 days R192 R756 7 days R225 R882 8 days R258 R1 008 9 days R291 R1 134 10 days R324 R1 260 After 10 days R324 plus R126 for every extra day R1260 plus R126 for every extra day

Gautrain schedule

Here is a summary of the Gautrain schedule:

Gautrain station Opening time Closing time Park 05:14 21:28 Rosebank 05:18 21:24 Sandton 05:06 21:20 Marlboro 05:10 21:15 Midrand 05:33 21:09 Centurion 05:24 21:08 Pretoria 05:17 21:17 Hatfield 05:09 21:22 Rhodesfield 05:14 21:12 OR Tambo 05:12 21:14

You can download a Gautrain routes and prices pdf from the Gautrain website. The document has more details about the train's schedule. Alternatively, access this information from the Gautrain mobile app.

How much is the Gautrain from the airport to Sandton?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R206 from the OR Tambo airport to Sandton during peak and off-peak hours.

What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to OR Tambo?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R234 during peak and off-peak hours from Pretoria to OR Tambo.

What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to Johannesburg?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R93 during peak and R74 off-peak hours from Gautrain's Pretoria station to Johannesburg Park station.

What are the Gautrain prices to the airport?

All Gautrain to OR Tambo prices for commuters using the Single Train Product are:

Gautrain stations Peak time Off-peak time Hatfield to OR Tambo R234 R234 Pretoria to OR Tambo R234 R234 Centurion to OR Tambo R234 R234 Midrand to OR Tambo R217 R217 Marlboro to OR Tambo R206 R206 Sandton to OR Tambo R206 R206 Rosebank to OR Tambo R217 R217 Park to OR Tambo R217 R217 Rhodesfield to OR Tambo R206 R206

Tabulated above are the bus fares during the on-peak and off-peak hours. Depending on the route, you are advised to purchase tickets at the departing bus station since contactless bank cards and cash payments are unacceptable.

These updated Gautrain prices highlight the changes in fare and parking charges. The Gautrain Management Agency encourages you to register your Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card online or at Gautrain station ticket offices. Also, load your card with enough value and use one card only to pay fare and parking fees.

