What are the updated Gautrain prices in 2024? Everything to know
The Gautrain Management Agency updated Gautrain prices in June 2023. To access the Gautrain bus or train service, a passenger should have a Gautrain card loaded with enough value to pay for their trip. Alternatively, you can use your contactless bank card to pay Gautrain fare and parking fees. Discover the new Gautrain prices below.
Gautrain is a commuter rail system in the Gauteng province of South Africa. It commenced operations in 2010 and links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Kempton Park, and OR Tambo International Airport. The Gautrain Management Agency has not updated Gautrain prices in 2024. The last updates were published in June 2023.
Updated Gautrain prices in 2024
Gautrain charges commuters different Pay-As-You-Go prices, depending on the Train Product one chooses, peak hours, and off-peak time. Gautrain prices are slightly higher during peak times than off-peak times.
Gautrain charges peak fares between 06h00 - 08h30 and 15h00 - 18h30 on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends and public holidays. Meanwhile, the off-peak fare applies before 06h00, between 08h30 - 15h00, or after 18h30 on weekdays.
While the high-peak fares have been suspended for a trial period, commuters should expect more congested trains, platforms, and stations. For your comfort, travel during the off-peak time. The Gautrain Management Agency might re-introduce the high-peak fares, depending on the commuter capacity constraints.
Learn more about Gautrain prices between stations below, including Pay-As-You-Go and Train Products:
Pay-As-You-Go
Pay-As-You-Go is ideal for the occasional travel. The minimum value you can load onto a Gautrain Card is R32, while the maximum is R3200.
So, load your preferred Pay-As-You-Go value onto your Gautrain Card, and the correct fare will be automatically deducted from your card when tagging out. If you qualify for any discounts, they will automatically apply.
Train Products
A Train Product suits a commuter who travels daily between the same two stations by train. Ensure your Gautrain Card has sufficient Pay-As-You-Go value to pay for fare and parking fees. Four Train Product options are available and cannot be loaded to contactless bank cards. These Train Product options are:
1. Single Trip Product
A Single Trip Product offers a one-way train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. Also, the product must be used within three years from the date of purchase. It expires after that, and expired products are non-refundable.
Single Train Fares for peak time
Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:
|Hatfield
|Pretoria
|Centurion
|Midrand
|Marlboro
|Hatfield
|—
|R34
|R44
|R70
|R82
|Pretoria
|R34
|—
|R39
|R56
|R76
|Centurion
|R44
|R39
|—
|R45
|R56
|Midrand
|R70
|R56
|R45
|—
|R39
|Marlboro
|R82
|R76
|R56
|R39
|—
|Sandton
|R87
|R82
|R72
|R45
|R34
|Rosebank
|R93
|R87
|R75
|R52
|R38
|Park
|R100
|R93
|R82
|R56
|R45
|Rhodesfield
|R93
|R87
|R80
|R53
|R39
|OR Tambo
|R234
|R234
|R234
|R217
|R206
|Sandton
|Rosebank
|Park
|Rhodesfield
|OR Tambo
|Hatfield
|R87
|R93
|R100
|R93
|R234
|Pretoria
|R82
|R87
|R93
|R87
|R234
|Centurion
|R72
|R75
|R82
|R80
|R234
|Midrand
|R45
|R52
|R56
|R53
|R217
|Marlboro
|R34
|R38
|R45
|R39
|R206
|Sandton
|—
|R34
|R38
|R50
|R206
|Rosebank
|R34
|—
|R34
|R53
|R217
|Park
|R38
|R34
|—
|R56
|R217
|Rhodesfield
|R50
|R53
|R56
|—
|—
|OR Tambo
|R206
|R217
|R217
|R206
|R206
Single Train Fares for off-peak time
Below are Gautrain prices between stations during off-peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:
|Hatfield
|Pretoria
|Centurion
|Midrand
|Marlboro
|Hatfield
|—
|R27
|R35
|R56
|R66
|Pretoria
|R27
|—
|R31
|R45
|R61
|Centurion
|R35
|R31
|—
|R36
|R45
|Midrand
|R56
|R45
|R36
|—
|R31
|Marlboro
|R66
|R61
|R45
|R31
|—
|Sandton
|R70
|R66
|R58
|R36
|R27
|Rosebank
|R74
|R70
|R60
|R42
|R30
|Park
|R80
|R74
|R66
|R45
|R36
|Rhodesfield
|R74
|R70
|R64
|R42
|R31
|OR Tambo
|R234
|R234
|R234
|R217
|R206
|Sandton
|Rosebank
|Park
|Rhodesfield
|OR Tambo
|Hatfield
|R70
|R74
|R80
|R74
|R234
|Pretoria
|R66
|R70
|R74
|R70
|R234
|Centurion
|R58
|R60
|R66
|R64
|R234
|Midrand
|R36
|R42
|R45
|R42
|R217
|Marlboro
|R27
|R30
|R36
|R31
|R206
|Sandton
|—
|R27
|R30
|R40
|R206
|Rosebank
|R27
|—
|R27
|R42
|R217
|Park
|R30
|R27
|—
|R45
|R217
|Rhodesfield
|R40
|R42
|R45
|—
|R206
|OR Tambo
|R206
|R217
|R217
|R206
|—
2. Return Trip Product
A Return Trip Product is for a return train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and trips must be used within 31 days once the product is activated. It expires after that, and the remaining trips are non-refundable.
Return Trip Fares for peak time
Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Return Trip Product:
|Hatfield
|Pretoria
|Centurion
|Midrand
|Marlboro
|Hatfield
|—
|R68
|R88
|R140
|R164
|Pretoria
|R68
|—
|R78
|R112
|R152
|Centurion
|R88
|R78
|—
|R90
|R112
|Midrand
|R140
|R112
|R90
|—
|R78
|Marlboro
|R164
|R152
|R112
|R78
|—
|Sandton
|R174
|R164
|R144
|R90
|R68
|Rosebank
|R186
|R174
|R150
|R104
|R76
|Park
|R200
|R186
|R164
|R112
|R90
|Rhodesfield
|R186
|R174
|R160
|R106
|R78
|OR Tambo
|R468
|R468
|R468
|R434
|R412
|Sandton
|Rosebank
|Park
|Rhodesfield
|OR Tambo
|Hatfield
|R174
|R186
|R200
|R186
|R468
|Pretoria
|R164
|R174
|R186
|R174
|R468
|Centurion
|R144
|R150
|R164
|R160
|R468
|Midrand
|R90
|R104
|R112
|R106
|R434
|Marlboro
|R68
|R76
|R90
|R78
|R412
|Sandton
|—
|R68
|R76
|R100
|R412
|Rosebank
|R68
|—
|R68
|R106
|R434
|Park
|R76
|R68
|—
|R112
|R434
|Rhodesfield
|R100
|R106
|R112
|—
|R412
|OR Tambo
|R412
|R434
|R434
|R412
|—
3. Weekly Train Product (10 train trips valid for 10 days)
A Weekly Train Product offers 10 single-train trips between two pre-selected stations. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase. Once activated, all trips must be used within 10 days. The product expires after that, and any remaining trips will not be refunded.
Return Trip Fares for peak time
Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Weekly Train Product:
|Hatfield
|Pretoria
|Centurion
|Midrand
|Marlboro
|Hatfield
|—
|R315
|R407
|R648
|R759
|Pretoria
|R315
|—
|R361
|R518
|R703
|Centurion
|R407
|R361
|—
|R417
|R518
|Midrand
|R648
|R518
|R417
|—
|R361
|Marlboro
|R759
|R703
|R518
|R361
|—
|Sandton
|R805
|R759
|R666
|R417
|R315
|Rosebank
|R861
|R805
|R694
|R481
|R352
|Park
|R925
|R861
|R759
|R518
|R417
|Rhodesfield
|R861
|R805
|R740
|R491
|R361
|Sandton
|Rosebank
|Park
|Rhodesfield
|Hatfield
|R805
|R861
|R925
|R861
|Pretoria
|R759
|R805
|R861
|R805
|Centurion
|R666
|R694
|R759
|R740
|Midrand
|R417
|R481
|R518
|R491
|Marlboro
|R315
|R352
|R417
|R361
|Sandton
|—
|R315
|R352
|R463
|Rosebank
|R315
|—
|R315
|R491
|Park
|R352
|R315
|—
|R518
|Rhodesfield
|R463
|R491
|R518
|—
4. Monthly Train Product (44 train trips valid for 44 days)
A Monthly Product offers 44 single train trips between two pre-selected stations. It must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and once activated, all trips must be used within 44 days. After that, any remaining trips expire and will not be refunded.
Monthly Product Fares for peak time
Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Monthly Train Product:
|Hatfield
|Pretoria
|Centurion
|Midrand
|Marlboro
|Hatfield
|—
|R1 272
|R1 646
|R2 618
|R3 067
|Pretoria
|R1 272
|—
|R1 459
|R2 095
|R2 843
|Centurion
|R1 646
|R1 459
|—
|R1 683
|R2 095
|Midrand
|R2 618
|R2 095
|R1 683
|—
|R1 459
|Marlboro
|R3 067
|R2 843
|R2 095
|R1 459
|—
|Sandton
|R3 254
|R3 067
|R2 693
|R1 683
|R1 272
|Rosebank
|R3 479
|R3 254
|R2 805
|R1 945
|R1 422
|Park
|R3 740
|R3 479
|R3 067
|R2 095
|R1 683
|Rhodesfield
|R3 479
|R3 254
|R2 992
|R1 983
|R1 459
|Sandton
|Rosebank
|Park
|Rhodesfield
|Hatfield
|R3 254
|R3 479
|R3 740
|R3 479
|Pretoria
|R3 067
|R3 254
|R3 479
|R3 254
|Centurion
|R2 693
|R2 805
|R3 067
|R2 992
|Midrand
|R1 683
|R1 945
|R2 095
|R1 983
|Marlboro
|R1 272
|R1 422
|R1 683
|R1 459
|Sandton
|—
|R1 272
|R1 422
|R1 870
|Rosebank
|R1 272
|—
|R1 272
|R1 983
|Park
|R1 422
|R1 272
|—
|R2 095
|Rhodesfield
|R1 870
|R1 983
|R2 095
|—
Gautrain fare calculator
You can use a calculator from the Gautrain website to know how much fare you will pay from one station to another.
Can you pay cash on Gautrain?
No cash is accepted on Gautrain trains, buses, or at the stations. You can only pay using a Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card.
Can you ride Gautrain without a card?
You need a Gautrain Card for the train, bus, or parking payments. Alternatively, you could use your contactless bank card.
Contactless bank cards that are accepted include:
- Debit cards
- Credit cards
- Cheque cards
- National Department of Transport (NDoT cards), including Areyeng Card, Rea Vaya, and My CiTi PayPasses
Partial payments are not accepted at Gautrain, and you cannot use two cards to pay for your travel. So, ensure that you tag in and out using the same card. Otherwise, penalty fees will be to each contactless bank card you use.
How much is Gautrain card in 2024?
You can buy this card at a Gautrain station's Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) or the ticket office. You will find out how much it costs at these purchase points.
TVMs are similar to ATMs since they accept cash or bank cards and are convenient. Commuters can register their Gautrain Cards or Contactless bank cards via the Gautrain website or at Gautrain station ticket offices. You can also block a lost or stolen Gautrain Card and apply for funds on it to be transferred to a new one.
Gautrain parking fees
Here are the Gautrain parking fees for Rhodesfield and Hatfield stations:
|Parking period
|Rail-userreturn train trip
|A non-rail-userreturn train trip
|0 to 15 minutes
|Free
|Free
|15 minutes to 1 hour
|R18
|R18
|1 hour to 24 hours
|R22
|R126
|2 days
|R60
|R252
|3 days
|R93
|R378
|4 days
|R126
|R504
|5 days
|R159
|R630
|6 days
|R192
|R756
|7 days
|R225
|R882
|8 days
|R258
|R1 008
|9 days
|R291
|R1 134
|10 days
|R324
|R1 260
|After 10 days
|R324 plus R126for every extra day
|R1260 plus R126for every extra day
Below are the Gautrain parking fees for the Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, Sandton, Rosebank, and Park stations:
|Parking period
|Rail-userreturn train trip
|A non-rail-userreturn train trip
|0 to 15 minutes
|Free
|Free
|15 minutes to 1 hour
|R18
|R18
|1 hour to 24 hours
|R22
|R126
|2 days
|R60
|R252
|3 days
|R93
|R378
|4 days
|R126
|R504
|5 days
|R159
|R630
|6 days
|R192
|R756
|7 days
|R225
|R882
|8 days
|R258
|R1 008
|9 days
|R291
|R1 134
|10 days
|R324
|R1 260
|After 10 days
|R324 plus R126 for everyextra day
|R1260 plus R126 for everyextra day
Gautrain schedule
Here is a summary of the Gautrain schedule:
|Gautrain station
|Opening time
|Closing time
|Park
|05:14
|21:28
|Rosebank
|05:18
|21:24
|Sandton
|05:06
|21:20
|Marlboro
|05:10
|21:15
|Midrand
|05:33
|21:09
|Centurion
|05:24
|21:08
|Pretoria
|05:17
|21:17
|Hatfield
|05:09
|21:22
|Rhodesfield
|05:14
|21:12
|OR Tambo
|05:12
|21:14
You can download a Gautrain routes and prices pdf from the Gautrain website. The document has more details about the train's schedule. Alternatively, access this information from the Gautrain mobile app.
How much is the Gautrain from the airport to Sandton?
Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R206 from the OR Tambo airport to Sandton during peak and off-peak hours.
What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to OR Tambo?
Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R234 during peak and off-peak hours from Pretoria to OR Tambo.
What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to Johannesburg?
Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R93 during peak and R74 off-peak hours from Gautrain's Pretoria station to Johannesburg Park station.
What are the Gautrain prices to the airport?
All Gautrain to OR Tambo prices for commuters using the Single Train Product are:
|Gautrain stations
|Peak time
|Off-peak time
|Hatfield to OR Tambo
|R234
|R234
|Pretoria to OR Tambo
|R234
|R234
|Centurion to OR Tambo
|R234
|R234
|Midrand to OR Tambo
|R217
|R217
|Marlboro to OR Tambo
|R206
|R206
|Sandton to OR Tambo
|R206
|R206
|Rosebank to OR Tambo
|R217
|R217
|Park to OR Tambo
|R217
|R217
|Rhodesfield to OR Tambo
|R206
|R206
Tabulated above are the bus fares during the on-peak and off-peak hours. Depending on the route, you are advised to purchase tickets at the departing bus station since contactless bank cards and cash payments are unacceptable.
These updated Gautrain prices highlight the changes in fare and parking charges. The Gautrain Management Agency encourages you to register your Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card online or at Gautrain station ticket offices. Also, load your card with enough value and use one card only to pay fare and parking fees.
