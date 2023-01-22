Global site navigation

What are the updated Gautrain prices in 2024? Everything to know
by  Priscillah Mueni Peris Walubengo

The Gautrain Management Agency updated Gautrain prices in June 2023. To access the Gautrain bus or train service, a passenger should have a Gautrain card loaded with enough value to pay for their trip. Alternatively, you can use your contactless bank card to pay Gautrain fare and parking fees. Discover the new Gautrain prices below.

Gautrain prices
A Gautrain moving on a railway track. Photo: @Gautrain (modified by author)
Gautrain is a commuter rail system in the Gauteng province of South Africa. It commenced operations in 2010 and links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Kempton Park, and OR Tambo International Airport. The Gautrain Management Agency has not updated Gautrain prices in 2024. The last updates were published in June 2023.

Updated Gautrain prices in 2024

Gautrain charges commuters different Pay-As-You-Go prices, depending on the Train Product one chooses, peak hours, and off-peak time. Gautrain prices are slightly higher during peak times than off-peak times.

Gautrain charges peak fares between 06h00 - 08h30 and 15h00 - 18h30 on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends and public holidays. Meanwhile, the off-peak fare applies before 06h00, between 08h30 - 15h00, or after 18h30 on weekdays.

While the high-peak fares have been suspended for a trial period, commuters should expect more congested trains, platforms, and stations. For your comfort, travel during the off-peak time. The Gautrain Management Agency might re-introduce the high-peak fares, depending on the commuter capacity constraints.

Learn more about Gautrain prices between stations below, including Pay-As-You-Go and Train Products:

Pay-As-You-Go

Pay-As-You-Go is ideal for the occasional travel. The minimum value you can load onto a Gautrain Card is R32, while the maximum is R3200.

So, load your preferred Pay-As-You-Go value onto your Gautrain Card, and the correct fare will be automatically deducted from your card when tagging out. If you qualify for any discounts, they will automatically apply.

Train Products

A Train Product suits a commuter who travels daily between the same two stations by train. Ensure your Gautrain Card has sufficient Pay-As-You-Go value to pay for fare and parking fees. Four Train Product options are available and cannot be loaded to contactless bank cards. These Train Product options are:

1. Single Trip Product

A Single Trip Product offers a one-way train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. Also, the product must be used within three years from the date of purchase. It expires after that, and expired products are non-refundable.

Single Train Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:

HatfieldPretoriaCenturionMidrandMarlboro
HatfieldR34R44R70R82
PretoriaR34R39R56R76
CenturionR44R39R45R56
MidrandR70R56R45R39
MarlboroR82R76R56R39
SandtonR87R82R72R45R34
RosebankR93R87R75R52R38
ParkR100R93R82R56R45
RhodesfieldR93R87R80R53R39
OR TamboR234R234R234R217R206

SandtonRosebankParkRhodesfieldOR Tambo
HatfieldR87R93R100R93R234
PretoriaR82R87R93R87R234
CenturionR72R75R82R80R234
MidrandR45R52R56R53R217
MarlboroR34R38R45R39R206
SandtonR34R38R50R206
RosebankR34R34R53R217
ParkR38R34R56R217
RhodesfieldR50R53R56
OR TamboR206R217R217R206R206

Single Train Fares for off-peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during off-peak time for commuters using the Single Train Product:

HatfieldPretoriaCenturionMidrandMarlboro
HatfieldR27R35R56R66
PretoriaR27R31R45R61
CenturionR35R31R36R45
MidrandR56R45R36R31
MarlboroR66R61R45R31
SandtonR70R66R58R36R27
RosebankR74R70R60R42R30
ParkR80R74R66R45R36
RhodesfieldR74R70R64R42R31
OR TamboR234R234R234R217R206

SandtonRosebankParkRhodesfieldOR Tambo
HatfieldR70R74R80R74R234
PretoriaR66R70R74R70R234
CenturionR58R60R66R64R234
MidrandR36R42R45R42R217
MarlboroR27R30R36R31R206
SandtonR27R30R40R206
RosebankR27R27R42R217
ParkR30R27R45R217
RhodesfieldR40R42R45R206
OR TamboR206R217R217R206

2. Return Trip Product

A Return Trip Product is for a return train trip between two pre-selected stations during peak hours. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and trips must be used within 31 days once the product is activated. It expires after that, and the remaining trips are non-refundable.

Return Trip Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Return Trip Product:

HatfieldPretoriaCenturionMidrandMarlboro
HatfieldR68R88R140R164
PretoriaR68R78R112R152
CenturionR88R78R90R112
MidrandR140R112R90R78
MarlboroR164R152R112R78
SandtonR174R164R144R90R68
RosebankR186R174R150R104R76
ParkR200 R186R164R112R90
RhodesfieldR186 R174R160R106R78
OR TamboR468R468R468R434R412

SandtonRosebankParkRhodesfieldOR Tambo
HatfieldR174R186R200R186R468
PretoriaR164R174R186R174R468
CenturionR144R150R164R160R468
MidrandR90R104R112R106R434
MarlboroR68R76R90R78R412
SandtonR68R76R100R412
RosebankR68R68R106R434
ParkR76R68R112R434
RhodesfieldR100R106R112R412
OR TamboR412R434R434R412

3. Weekly Train Product (10 train trips valid for 10 days)

A Weekly Train Product offers 10 single-train trips between two pre-selected stations. The product must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase. Once activated, all trips must be used within 10 days. The product expires after that, and any remaining trips will not be refunded.

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Weekly Train Product:

HatfieldPretoriaCenturionMidrandMarlboro
HatfieldR315R407R648R759
PretoriaR315R361R518R703
CenturionR407R361R417R518
MidrandR648R518R417R361
MarlboroR759 R703R518R361
SandtonR805R759R666R417R315
RosebankR861R805R694R481R352
ParkR925R861R759R518R417
RhodesfieldR861R805 R740R491R361

SandtonRosebankParkRhodesfield
HatfieldR805R861R925R861
PretoriaR759R805R861R805
CenturionR666R694R759R740
MidrandR417R481R518R491
MarlboroR315R352R417R361
SandtonR315R352R463
RosebankR315R315R491
ParkR352R315R518
RhodesfieldR463R491R518

4. Monthly Train Product (44 train trips valid for 44 days)

A Monthly Product offers 44 single train trips between two pre-selected stations. It must be activated (first used) within 7 days of purchase, and once activated, all trips must be used within 44 days. After that, any remaining trips expire and will not be refunded.

Monthly Product Fares for peak time

Below are Gautrain prices between stations during peak time for commuters using the Monthly Train Product:

HatfieldPretoriaCenturionMidrandMarlboro
HatfieldR1 272R1 646R2 618R3 067
PretoriaR1 272R1 459R2 095R2 843
CenturionR1 646R1 459R1 683R2 095
MidrandR2 618R2 095R1 683R1 459
MarlboroR3 067R2 843R2 095R1 459
SandtonR3 254 R3 067R2 693R1 683R1 272
RosebankR3 479R3 254R2 805R1 945R1 422
ParkR3 740R3 479R3 067R2 095R1 683
RhodesfieldR3 479R3 254R2 992R1 983R1 459

SandtonRosebankParkRhodesfield
HatfieldR3 254R3 479R3 740R3 479
PretoriaR3 067R3 254R3 479R3 254
CenturionR2 693R2 805R3 067R2 992
MidrandR1 683R1 945R2 095R1 983
MarlboroR1 272R1 422R1 683R1 459
SandtonR1 272R1 422R1 870
RosebankR1 272R1 272R1 983
ParkR1 422R1 272 R2 095
RhodesfieldR1 870R1 983R2 095

Gautrain fare calculator

You can use a calculator from the Gautrain website to know how much fare you will pay from one station to another.

Can you pay cash on Gautrain?

No cash is accepted on Gautrain trains, buses, or at the stations. You can only pay using a Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card.

Can you ride Gautrain without a card?

You need a Gautrain Card for the train, bus, or parking payments. Alternatively, you could use your contactless bank card.

Contactless bank cards that are accepted include:

  • Debit cards
  • Credit cards
  • Cheque cards
  • National Department of Transport (NDoT cards), including Areyeng Card, Rea Vaya, and My CiTi PayPasses

Partial payments are not accepted at Gautrain, and you cannot use two cards to pay for your travel. So, ensure that you tag in and out using the same card. Otherwise, penalty fees will be to each contactless bank card you use.

How much is Gautrain card in 2024?

You can buy this card at a Gautrain station's Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) or the ticket office. You will find out how much it costs at these purchase points.

TVMs are similar to ATMs since they accept cash or bank cards and are convenient. Commuters can register their Gautrain Cards or Contactless bank cards via the Gautrain website or at Gautrain station ticket offices. You can also block a lost or stolen Gautrain Card and apply for funds on it to be transferred to a new one.

Gautrain parking fees

Here are the Gautrain parking fees for Rhodesfield and Hatfield stations:

Parking periodRail-userreturn train tripA non-rail-userreturn train trip
0 to 15 minutesFreeFree
15 minutes to 1 hourR18R18
1 hour to 24 hoursR22R126
2 daysR60R252
3 daysR93R378
4 daysR126R504
5 daysR159R630
6 daysR192R756
7 daysR225R882
8 daysR258R1 008
9 daysR291R1 134
10 daysR324R1 260
After 10 daysR324 plus R126for every extra dayR1260 plus R126for every extra day

Below are the Gautrain parking fees for the Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, Sandton, Rosebank, and Park stations:

Parking periodRail-userreturn train tripA non-rail-userreturn train trip
0 to 15 minutesFreeFree
15 minutes to 1 hourR18R18
1 hour to 24 hoursR22R126
2 daysR60R252
3 daysR93R378
4 daysR126R504
5 daysR159R630
6 daysR192R756
7 daysR225R882
8 daysR258R1 008
9 daysR291R1 134
10 daysR324R1 260
After 10 daysR324 plus R126 for everyextra dayR1260 plus R126 for everyextra day

Gautrain schedule

Here is a summary of the Gautrain schedule:

Gautrain stationOpening timeClosing time
Park05:1421:28
Rosebank05:1821:24
Sandton05:0621:20
Marlboro05:1021:15
Midrand05:3321:09
Centurion05:2421:08
Pretoria05:1721:17
Hatfield05:0921:22
Rhodesfield05:1421:12
OR Tambo05:1221:14

You can download a Gautrain routes and prices pdf from the Gautrain website. The document has more details about the train's schedule. Alternatively, access this information from the Gautrain mobile app.

How much is the Gautrain from the airport to Sandton?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R206 from the OR Tambo airport to Sandton during peak and off-peak hours.

What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to OR Tambo?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R234 during peak and off-peak hours from Pretoria to OR Tambo.

What are the Gautrain prices from Pretoria to Johannesburg?

Commuters using the Single Train Product pay R93 during peak and R74 off-peak hours from Gautrain's Pretoria station to Johannesburg Park station.

What are the Gautrain prices to the airport?

All Gautrain to OR Tambo prices for commuters using the Single Train Product are:

Gautrain stationsPeak timeOff-peak time
Hatfield to OR TamboR234R234
Pretoria to OR TamboR234R234
Centurion to OR TamboR234R234
Midrand to OR TamboR217R217
Marlboro to OR TamboR206R206
Sandton to OR TamboR206R206
Rosebank to OR TamboR217R217
Park to OR TamboR217R217
Rhodesfield to OR Tambo R206R206

Tabulated above are the bus fares during the on-peak and off-peak hours. Depending on the route, you are advised to purchase tickets at the departing bus station since contactless bank cards and cash payments are unacceptable.

These updated Gautrain prices highlight the changes in fare and parking charges. The Gautrain Management Agency encourages you to register your Gautrain Card or a contactless bank card online or at Gautrain station ticket offices. Also, load your card with enough value and use one card only to pay fare and parking fees.

