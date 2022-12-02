How does the Standard Bank PayCard work in South Africa?

A Standard Bank PayCard is your go-to option to avoid carrying a lot of cash while performing monetary transactions. It is the perfect option for cash payment for business-related expenses, ranging from salaries to petty cash. But then, knowing how it works is of utmost paramount.

Standard Bank Group Limited is a major South African bank and financial services group. It is reputed as one of Africa's most prominent lenders by assets. To ease the banking experience, the financial institution offers different services, including a pay card. Interestingly, a Standard Bank PayCard can be used by authorising a PIN, and this prepaid card product lasts for three years.

What is a Standard Bank PayCard?

A Standard Bank PayCard is a debit card equivalent. The cardholder can use it at the point-of-sale machine or withdraw cash at the ATMs. It is a better alternative to holding a lot of cash for payments. Interestingly, holders can use it to withdraw cash from home and foreign banks' ATMs and buy goods and services at merchants with the MasterCard logo.

Several people use PayCards. They include:

Construction firms;

Teachers, when going on a school trip;

Company employees;

Aviation institutions;

A state-owned institution;

NGOs.

Does Standard Bank deliver cards?

Yes, Standard Bank delivers cards. You can order one as soon as your account becomes active. It would be delivered to the registered address a week later. In case of card renewal, a new card will be delivered to you before the current card's expiry date.

How do I activate my Standard Bank TAP card?

Standard Bank Tap card allows the newest form of contactless payment to be possible. This method is faster, more secure, convenient, and hygienic. You can activate a TAP card on your banking app after downloading it from the app stores. Once you sign in to the app, follow the steps below:

Click on manage at the lower part of the screen; Choose cards; Tap on Mobile Tap and Pay; Activate Tap and pay.

After activating your care, follow these steps to transact using the TAP card:

Click on the "Tap & pay" button on the bank office's app; Log in to the app; Click "Pay" and hold your device close to the POS device; Please enter your PIN in a case where it is required.

How do I track my Standard Bank card?

You can track your card delivery status if you have applied for one online. The financial institution delivers your card to your email address registered in your account via third-party delivery partners such as 3PL companies, post offices, or private courier service providers. Regardless of the method, you can track your card delivery status from the official website by following these steps:

You will receive the dispatched card details via SMS or email. This way, its movement can be tracked. Insert the tracking number on the delivery company's website under "Track shipment" or other related fields. Click on the "View status" button to confirm the status of your delivery in progress.

How to reverse Mukuru money?

There are times when cancellation and refund occurs. All refunds will be reversed within a week starting from when the deduction was made. However, if it is a monthly charge, there would be no refund because the Mukuru card monthly charges are payable monthly.

So, to apply for the reversal or stoppage of a remittance transaction, the following steps need to be taken:

Instruct the service provider on your intention to reverse or stop a transaction; Wait for the service provider to confirm whether the Pay-Out Partner has disbursed the remittance to the recipient before the transaction can be stopped or reversed; Send an email to support@mukuru.com or call the customer service department at +27 86 001 8555 to monitor the reversal process.

Note that you should get the fund back if the remittance has yet to be disbursed to the recipient.

The Standard Bank PayCard offers ease, security, and cashless transactions. It is an excellent option for employers who want to avoid carrying cash around.

