How to open a MyMo account from Standard Bank: step-by-step process

Technology has made the world a global village by interconnecting various services. As a result, banking has been made easier and more convenient. For instance, Standard Bank has been at the forefront in ensuring their client's needs are met. This has been made possible through a pool of accounts, such as the MyMo account. Here is a glimpse of how to open a MyMo account from Standard Bank.

Technology has made the world a global village by interconnecting various services. Photo: @carika1410 on Instagram, @VuyoXaba1685 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Financial transactions are no longer an uphill task. You do not have to make long queues in the Bank to complete a transaction. Instead, you can seamlessly make or receive payments with access to a mobile phone or a computer and the internet.

What does Standard Bank need to open an account?

For you to qualify to open an account with Standard Bank, there are various requirements you must meet. These conditions are tailored to simplify the customer's experience and enjoy Standard bank internet banking. This way, you get to access the bank's services 24/7. They include:

Opening a MyMo online account at Standard Bank is simple and precise. Photo: @bulelani_gweyi on Instagram, @_BobieK on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One must be 16 years and above

Be a citizen of South Africa

Possess a South African Identification Document

Must be residing in South Africa

Apply online or download the app

However, if you are below 18 years old and do not have an ID, you must submit an application in your desired branch. You must carry a copy of your original birth certificate and your parent's or guardian's ID.

How to open a MyMo account?

Opening a MyMo online account at Standard Bank is simple and precise. All you will require is data bundles and filling in the correct information. Follow these steps for a seamless process.

Click on apply now Fill in the required information Come up with a strong password Collect your MyMo account card from your desired branch On completion of the above process, you will be able to access banking services from anywhere

How do I open a MyMo account on the Standard Bank app?

You can now open a MyMo current account in the comfort of your home. Standard Bank has simplified the process of opening a MyMo account through digitalization. Follow the steps below to open an account and start making your transactions.

Download the application

Fill in the required information

Scan your ID book or smartcard

Take a selfie

Come up with your unique password

MyMo account benefits

You can now open a MyMo current account from the comfort of your home. Photo: @Kindel Media on pexel.com

Source: UGC

Compared to other bank accounts, a Standard Bank MyMo account can leave you smiling at your Bank. This is because the ATM withdrawal charges are low. Here are other benefits that you will enjoy when you open a STD Bank MyMo account;

You can carry out immediate transactions The account gives you the advantage of using a virtual card on the app to shop online before fetching your gold card You can enjoy access to offers from over 80 retailers in the country through the Varsity Vibe You can access the Microsoft Digital Literacy course at no charge Save more since you only pay for the expenses incurred Enjoy 250MB of data or R50 airtime per month after purchasing the Standard Bank sim card for R5

Is MyMo a cheque account?

Yes, it is a cheque account. This is because you receive a cheque card that you must provide when paying or making a transaction via cheque. The cheque card has proven to be very convenient and safe for users since it minimizes the risk of theft.

Is Standard Bank MyMo account a savings account?

This type of account does not fall in the savings account category. However, Standard Bank offers its clients various savings and investment accounts. Most people prefer having a savings account. Some of the Bank's savings accounts include:

PureSave account Flexi Advantage investment account MoneyMarket Select investment account Fixed Deposit investment account MarketLink savings account Tax-Free Call investment account AutoShare invest account Tax-Free investment account MoneyMarket Call investment account Society Scheme saving account Notice Deposit investment account ContractSave savings account Shari'ah-complaint fixed deposit account Shari'ah-complaint Call account

The above details depict how to open a MyMo account from Standard Bank. You can be sure of having the banking world at your fingertips as soon as you open the account.

READ ALSO: How to open a Spitz account online 2022: Everything to know

Briefly also published an article on How to open a Spitz account online in 2022. Did you know you can get your desired shoe from one of South Africa's largest shops with a Spitz account? The shop gained a reputation for having top international brands when it opened its doors in 1968.

With the Spitz account, which includes customer protection insurance, account holders can now buy premium items for unbelievable prices. Read more.

Source: Briefly News