How to activate a Rain SIM card: Simple steps to follow (with images)

Rain is among the leading mobile carriers in the Republic of South Africa. The majority love the provider due to its data services which are affordable and convenient. Like others, you can visit one of its shops near you to buy your SIM card to start enjoying its services. But, importantly, ensure the SIM card is activated before using it. To make your work easier, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate a Rain SIM card.

Why is my Rain SIM card not working? Mostly, this is a common problem for new users. And the solution is to register and activate your line as stipulated by the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (RICA).

Requirements for registering a Rain SIM card

Just like when registering other SIM cards, you must meet specific requirements to become a subscriber. RICA sets the requirements, and they are as follows:

You must be an adult, 18 years old and above.

You must have a South African National Identification card.

For foreigners, a passport is mandatory.

Provide proof of residence.

Step-by-step guide on how to activate a Rain SIM card

How do I activate Rain SIM? Rain SIM activation can be done in two ways; at a physical shop or online. The online process is easy because you do not have to que in a line for many hours. Here are all the steps to follow to activate your new SIM card:

Open your browser and search for Rain SIM on the search engine page. Once you have found it, open the website on a new page. Click the “activate SIM” option on the top of the page to start the process. Scroll down on the "activate SIM" page and click the blue "get started" button to begin the process officially. Proceed by creating your account. To create your account, you must fill out all the fields with the necessary details. Some of the details needed at this stage include your full name, ID/passport number, email, and phone number. Next, complete the process by creating a strong password. Pressing the create account button leads you to the next step of choosing your plan and verifying your SIM. Continue to the next step to register your payment details. Once complete, make your first payment. Lastly, proceed to “RICA online.” You will need your ID, passport (for non-residents), and proof of residence here. Wait a few minutes or at least 2 hours for the SIM card to start working.

N/B: SIM cards delivered by RAM or CCD are already RICAD'd. All you need to do is wait a few minutes for the line to start working after inserting it into your phone. In case of more than 2 hours delay, contact the support team for assistance.

How do I activate my Rain SIM?

You can activate your line online. Then, complete all the necessary steps on the website to start enjoying the services. First, however, you must create a personal account on the Rain website before proceeding to the RICA website to register your details.

How do I access my Rain account?

The account is easily accessible. All you need is an internet connection and a device that can access the internet. Just type Rain SIM in the search box on your preferred search engine, such as Google. Clicking on the first result will lead you to its website. Once on the website, click the "sign in" option on the top right-hand side, which will open a new page. Enter your email and password, then click “submit” to access your account.

If you have forgotten your password, click “forgot password" to request a new one. The support team will send you a link to your email to reset the password.

How do I know if my Rain SIM is activated?

Once you have completed the activation process, you will receive a text message from the provider informing you that your SIM card is active. Alternatively, you can check the activation status on the website. Then, log in to your account and see if there is a green tick next to your SIM.

Can I activate my Rain SIM card anytime?

Yes. You can do it anytime and anywhere as long as you have all the necessary documents with you. Just follow the steps above to complete the process.

How do I temporarily disable my SIM card for Rain?

The process is straightforward. Log in to my Rain account. Click on the “Manage” option. Complete the process by clicking on the “cancel your SIM” option below the page. However, the cancellation does not take effect immediately. It usually takes effect at the end of the month.

Can I reactivate my rain SIM card?

Once you cancel your account, you cannot reactivate it. Cancelling means you are no longer interested in its services. In addition, currently, there is no option for reactivating an account on its website. In other words, returning customers must register for new SIM cards.

Hopefully, now you know how to activate a Rain SIM card. Rain offers its customers 4G and 5G internet speeds. Thanks to its fast speeds, people can now surf the internet for many hours as they want. To activate your SIM card, ensure you have registered it as required by the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (RICA).

