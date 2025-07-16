Springboks star Pieter-Steph du Toit took time away from the rugby to enjoy a luxury bush getaway with his wife, Willemien and shared snaps on Instagram

After a stellar season, Du Toit returned to Springbok duty refreshed and recharged

Supporters joked that Du Toit is stronger than the lions, calling him part of the “Big 6.”

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks star and reigning 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, is enjoying a well-deserved break with his wife, Willemien. The couple recently escaped to the breathtaking Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, one of South Africa’s most renowned wildlife destinations.

The pair shared glimpses of their tranquil holiday online, with followers swooning over their natural chemistry and the majestic backdrop of South Africa’s wilderness.

Springboks star and reigning 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, is enjoying a well-deserved break with his wife, Willemien. Image: Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

Pieter tied the knot in 2015 in a gorgeous ceremony, after they had gotten engaged the previous year. Their beautiful love story began in 2012, when the pair started dating. They have two children together, Pieter Stephanus and Christi.

How did the fans react to the Du Toit holiday getaway?

Fans couldn’t help but flood the comments section with love, humour, and admiration for the Bok legend, many playfully declaring Du Toit as more powerful than the wildlife around him.

@anchendutoitt:

"So lekker."

@lelwaz:

"Our PSDT and our Mrs as a country."

@dawnnapa:

"My star."

@jpcusick:

"I'm concerned for that lion if you are around. You are way more powerful than he."

@chegentaro:

"Beautiful."

@dianecatgirl:

"My friend owns Kariega. It's a magical place."

@synergyconsulting:

"It's not the Big 5 anymore. When PSDT is around, it's the BIG 6. Lovely to see you back on the field, meneer."

@andrewchallis:

"Did the lion run away in fear of THE PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT?"

@niemand.sonja:

"Beautiful photo."

The World Cup-winning loose forward recently returned to Springbok duty after a short break following his stellar performances. Known for his raw strength and relentless work rate, Du Toit has become a national treasure, and fans love seeing him unwind.

The World Cup-winning loose forward recently returned to Springbok duty after a short break following his stellar performances. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

History-making Steph Du Toit continues shining

Pieter-Steph du Toit made history in 2024 when he became the first South African to win the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award twice. His latest triumph cemented his status as one of the greatest Springboks of the modern era.

He first scooped the coveted accolade in 2019, following a phenomenal Rugby World Cup campaign that saw South Africa lift the Webb Ellis Cup. Now, five years later, Du Toit's unmatched consistency, power, and leadership on the field have once again earned him global recognition, placing him in a league of his own.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has identified Du Toit as one of the potential successors to Siya Kolisi as the Boks captain, due to his incredible leadership qualities on the pitch.

Jesse Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Boks' captain

Briefly News earlier reported that Kriel broke his silence after being named Springboks captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi for the clash against the Barbarians over the weekend.

The Sharks star was part of the Boks team named by Rassie Erasmus, but suffered an injury before the match and had to be withdrawn from the squad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News