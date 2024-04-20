The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has returned 31 out of its original 40-passenger train routes into partial operation across the country

This restoration is part of Prasa's phased programme aimed at restoring its services after facing disruptions during and after the Covid-19 pandemic

The rail agency has restored services on sections in the rail networks in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape

PRASA has announced that it has only 9 more tracks to fix in parts of the country. Images: @PRASA_Group

Source: Twitter

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is gradually restoring its rail services despite facing significant challenges with vandalism and cable theft.

PRASA restores routes

According to eNCA, the railway agency has restored 31 of its original 40-passenger train routes to partial operation nationwide. This restoration is part of Prasa's phased programme to rejuvenate its services after facing disruptions during and after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020.

The rail agency said the disruptions were caused by vandalism and cable theft, which forced them to suspend operations on multiple routes. However, recent efforts have restored services in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

Route restoration

It says it is continuing to work on achieving operation over the full length of the five routes in parts of South Africa, which it partially restored at the end of March. There has been no indication when the remaining nine will be back in operation.

Netizens share concerns

People have shared their thoughts on the vandalism on these train routes. Many said this should not have happened, while others praised PRASA for completing the work.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Keith Aimes said:

"It should never have been destroyed in the first place."

@Sophia Maria Smith suggested:

"We need the cargo trains to resume operations."

@Mhlezi Maphanga-Shangase commented:

"We should give praise where its due."

@Billy Raps applauded:

"Good news, good progress proud of Prasa..we cruising nicely!"

@Theo Senamela said:

"Its elections tym, everything is going well."

@Thometsana Khiba shared:

"Let's hope people won't vandalize the infrastructure again."

PRASA encourages citizens to travel by rail

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) announced the return of long-distance mainline passenger services.

PRASA encouraged citizens to embrace rail travel to avoid road congestion during the festive season.

While many people are excited about the cheaper travel option, some raised questions about safety on the trains.

Source: Briefly News