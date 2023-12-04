The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) announced the return of long-distance mainline passenger services

PRASA encouraged citizens to embrace rail travel to avoid road congestion during the festive season

While many people are excited about the cheaper travel option, some raised questions about safety on the trains

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa gears up for the festive season, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is encouraging citizens to choose rail as their preferred mode of transport between cities.

The company said their trains offer a convenient and stress-free alternative to road congestion.

Resumption of long-distance services

Over the weekend, PRASA announced the exciting news of the revival of long-distance mainline passenger services from Johannesburg to both Durban and Cape Town.

This marks a significant development as these services were temporarily suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges.

Passenger-friendly features

PRASA spokesperson Andiswa Makanda highlighted the passenger-friendly features of the long-distance trains, reported SABCNews.

She said with ample room and space inside the trains, passengers can enjoy a comfortable journey. The availability of dining coaches, sleeper coaches for relaxation, and the freedom to walk around inside the trains add to the overall travel experience.

Option to bring vehicles

In a bid to offer added convenience, PRASA is providing passengers with the option to bring along their vehicles at an additional charge. This initiative aims to cater to diverse travel needs, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey.

PRASA's becomes a hot topic

South Africans discussed PRASA's festive rail travel campaign on social media.

Read a few comments below:

Rica S'ga said:

"What about trucks? They must work on taking the trucks off the road."

Wenda Davids suggested:

"Reintroduce the Gqeberha to Cape Town line."

Mfanukhona Dlamini asked:

"What about the muggings that happen on those trains?"

Reign Reign posted:

"Will only use it if a police cart is added for all trips and if the trains are kept clean and pristine all the times!"

Monnye Hosea added:

"We wish to use it but we are scared of criminals who rule this country.Is it safe from Pretoria to Polokwane?"

