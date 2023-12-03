A crash on the N10 claimed two lives, contributing to a 24-hour death toll of 10 in the Eastern Cape

The head-on collision between a car and an articulated truck resulted in fatalities and injuries

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose urged motorists to join efforts in preventing such tragedies

CRADOCK - The Eastern Cape faced another fatal crash over the weekend, marking the third accident within 24 hours and bringing the death toll to a devastating 10 lives lost.

Accident adds to grim toll

The most recent incident occurred on the N10 road between Cradock and Cookhouse, where a car carrying four occupants collided with an articulated truck.

Tragically, the driver and one passenger of the car succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The truck driver and two passengers from the car were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Series of head-on collisions

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose expressed deep concern over the recurring pattern of head-on collisions in the Eastern Cape, reported SABCNews. This latest crash follows similar incidents on the N2 near Dutywa and the M17 in Gqeberha, collectively claiming 10 lives within 24 hours.

Transport spokesperson pleads with motorists

Binqose issued a plea to road users, particularly motorists, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to prevent avoidable crashes like head-on collisions.

South Africans weighed in on tragedies and said their hearts go out to the deceased's loved ones.

Eastern Cape N2 crash wipes out family of 6

In another article, Briefly News reported that the tragedy of the horrific crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape that killed six people on Sunday afternoon continues to unfold.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has identified the six victims, revealing that they were all part of the same family. Driver Sandile Patrick Sister and passengers Noyake Regina Heleni, Thembela Heleni, Zikhona Heleni, Kungane Heleni, and Azingce Heleni all perished when their Mini Ceeper overturned and caught fire.

