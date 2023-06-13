A woman's impassioned plea for big car owners to prioritise traffic flow over fuel-saving has ignited a debate on road etiquette

In her post, she urges drivers of larger vehicles to move aside and not save petrol at the expense of other road users

Her comments have sparked discussions in Mzansi on responsible driving habits and consideration for fellow drivers

Woman shares her frustration with big car owners on the road who block traffic to save petrol. Images:@keepmovingdadewethu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a moment of frustration on the road, a woman has sparked a passionate debate by venting about slow luxury cars occupying the fast lane.

Woman calls out posh drivers on TikTok video to move out of the fast lane

TikTok user @keepmovingdadewethu shared her hilarious comments in a TikTok video that shed light on the challenges some single mothers face who rush to fulfil household responsibilities, including cooking, cleaning, and caring for their children. The woman's frustration stems from instances where big cars drive slowly, affecting the traffic flow.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi share their thoughts on woman's TikTok video

The discussion ignited a lively conversation online, with diverse opinions being shared. Mzansi reacted to this woman's frustration and compared different drivers on the road.

People flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@LebogangWaTaung said:

"The language change showed she means business."

@njabuloesihle commented:

" Uber, Bolt, Taxify and construction vehicle drivers take note."

@Naomi said:

"The part that people don’t understand is that, it's a passing lane so I can pass."

@ZIKODE commented:

"Finally someone said it thank you."

@Mirriam Masango said:

"Keep left, pass right."

@Neka commented:

"From the morning."

@Tshidi said:

"This must be Cape Town, Kwid driver's in Jozi be driving like they have a BMW."

@SooSoo197 commented:

"That language switch shook me."

