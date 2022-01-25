A 23-year-old prisoner successfully bagged seven distinctions after he decided to rewrite his matric examinations

Khanyile Faba already had a matric certificate when he was sentenced but wanted to take a second attempt as he realised the importance of education

The young man is serving ten years at the Brandvlei Correctional Centre and hopes to further his studies in future

Khanyile Faba is currently under the lock and key of the the Brandvlei Correctional Centre but that didn't stop him from educating himself. The 23-year-old was announced as the correctional facility's top school achiever earlier this week.

Khanyile bagged seven distinctions. Four years ago, things were very different for the young man who was sentenced to ten years for a crime he did not make public but his fantastic academic achievements are bringing a more positive outlook for him.

Khanyile shared that he did hold a matric certificate but decided to redo it in prison as he did not perform as well as he believed he could.

Khanyile Faba, 23, who is serving 10 years imprisonment achieved a massive seven distinctions in the 2021 matric examinations.

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Sun, the prisoner said he knew his abilities which is why he focused on the subjects he found hard by using his time effectively. Before imprisonment, Khanyile revealed that he didn't realise how important education was due to the drugs and peer pressure he was surrounded by.

SABC News reported that Khanyile plans to further his education by studying electrical engineering. He is proud of himself and stated that not only has his self-esteem improved but that he feels more confident.

