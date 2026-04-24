South African born comedian Urzila Carlson was asked to compare Australia, New Zealand and South Africa across several categories

The comedian, who has lived in New Zealand since 2006, gave some honest verdicts on everything from coffee to rugby

Viewers from all three countries shared their strong opinions, with some agreeing completely and others pushing back

Comedian Urzila Carlson. Images: urzilacarlson

Source: Instagram

South African born comedian Urzila Carlson had the internet talking after being put on the spot in a fun interview about three countries she knows very well. Instagram page @abciview shared the video on 22 April 2026, sitting Carlson down in front of a mic and asking her to pick winners between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa across several categories. She kicked things off by saying:

"I can feel I'm already losing friends. Let's go."

When asked about the best looking people, she gave the win to Australia, specifically calling out Bondi Beach, though she admitted it pained her to say it. For best comedians, she went with a South Africa and Australia combo, leaving New Zealand out entirely. New Zealand took the win for best coffee, as she firmly credited the country for inventing the flat white.

She did choose SA more often from there on. South Africa won best rugby team, best slang thanks to its many languages, scariest animals for having lions and even giraffes that could cause serious damage and best food overall.

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Who is Urzila Carlson?

Carlson was born in Benoni, South Africa, grew up near the Kruger National Park, and later moved to New Zealand in 2006. She has since built a well known comedy career across both New Zealand and Australia, appearing regularly on shows like Have You Been Paying Attention and 7 Days. She speaks English, Zulu and Afrikaans, and was named Australasian Ambassador of South African Tourism in 2018.

Carlson started her career as a typesetter for a South African newspaper before becoming production manager for Africa's largest newspaper group by her mid twenties. She transitioned into comedy in 2008 at the age of 32 after moving to New Zealand.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Fans react to Urzila Carlson's verdicts

Viewers had a lot to say about her picks on the Instagram page @abciview:

@kevinfraserofficial wrote:

"But Cape Town women though Uuuuuursh. 😩😍"

@fergusonlindsay added:

"SA has the best looking people! 😍"

@ninabellairs wrote:

"Never wondering how you feel and I love that about you. ❤️"

@ryanical75 said:

"Support the country you are in or be in the country you support."

@louisehilsz wrote:

"Stoked I am currently in South Africa. 👏"

@red_jandals added:

"Don't agree with all of Urzila's choices but I still love her. 😂"

@zjarley said:

"I don't care about your other answers. As long as you said Bokke!! 🇿🇦😍😂"

Comedian Urzila Carlson deciding who is best from SA, AU and NZ. Images: @abciview

Source: Instagram

More on SA vs the world comparisons

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman living in South Korea who compared the two countries' minimum wages, and what she said about how Korea treats its workers had South Africans with a lot of feelings.

recently reported on a South African woman living in South Korea who compared the two countries' minimum wages, and what she said about how Korea treats its workers had South Africans with a lot of feelings. An American who keeps returning to South Africa broke down her honest thoughts on Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

A content creator compared South Africa's petrol price to countries around the world, and some of the numbers he shared had South Africans confused.

Source: Briefly News