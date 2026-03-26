A South African woman with experience living in South Korea shared some insight into how the foreign country treats workers

The lady who moved to the Asian country told people all about how Korea's minimum salary standard

South Africans were especially fascinated as the lady shared her comparison between the Asian country and her own

In a TikTok video, a woman told South Africans another major difference she noticed since moving. The lady gave people insight into the basic salary, which is considered the bare minimum.

A South African in Korea discussed the country's minimum wage across all jobs. Image: @poleiymkhize

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared on 2 March 2026 gave people a good idea of just how different South Africa is from Korea. The lady's video sparked discussion about whether South Africa takes care of its people to the same extent as other countries.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @poleiymkhize shared that in Korea, there is a minimum salary for anyone who is employed, regardless of their position. The lady said that when a person gets a job in Korea, they are guaranteed a minimum of R24 402,57 (2,156,880 million won). Global Seoul confirms that the minimum wage for 2026 increased by 2.9% from 2025, and it is the salary for 40 hours per week with eight hours of paid weekly holiday. Watch the video of the woman discussing South Korea's minimum wage below:

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South Africa applauds South Korea's minimum wage

Online users commented that they were impressed that Korea pays a minimum wage across industries. Some argued that it was not fair to compare the first world nation to South Africa's minimum wage of R5 239.77 per month, according to the Department of Employment and Labour, though it may vary by profession. Read the comments below:

South Africans were amazed by South Korea's minimum wage across professions. Image: Pincalo

Source: UGC

Zandile Precious Ngwane shared:

"I resigned as a chef, R6500 shift 12pm - 9pm, including weekends I was like...I was not born for this survival mode.😏"

Litha Choi defended South Africa:

"I get what you’re saying, but it’s unrealistic to compare a first-world country with a third-world country. Our economic challenges are different because we are still underdeveloped in so many areas. There is a minimum wage in SA but it’s low."

hla ncube said:

"Sister, you are surprised, ngo R6 000 mina I worked 12 hours a day, and I get R2500, and sometimes you don't get all of it."

Jomo remarked:

"Cleaner yase Korean ihola more than I phoyisa lase South Africa 🥺"

Mvuyo Mohale 🇿🇦 🇭🇰 said:

"And in that R22000 u leave very well. transport and rent ku verycheap, R1000 is enough for transport R3500 for rent utilities less than R1500. You have enough 4 food and going out, you can save more than R10k."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans abroad

People shared their thoughts after a South African woman admitted that she was having a difficult time travelling to Saudi Arabia.

A man in America showed people that he was spreading South African culture when he cooked South African food for his new American friends

People were amused by a South African's reaction when he tried to buy a hot dog while visiting the United States of America.

Online users got to hear exactly how South Korea's banking system works as a man from South Africa competed with those in his home country.

Source: Briefly News