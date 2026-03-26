South African Woman Compares Minimum Wage in South Korea to Home in TikTok Video
- A South African woman with experience living in South Korea shared some insight into how the foreign country treats workers
- The lady who moved to the Asian country told people all about how Korea's minimum salary standard
- South Africans were especially fascinated as the lady shared her comparison between the Asian country and her own
In a TikTok video, a woman told South Africans another major difference she noticed since moving. The lady gave people insight into the basic salary, which is considered the bare minimum.
The video that the woman shared on 2 March 2026 gave people a good idea of just how different South Africa is from Korea. The lady's video sparked discussion about whether South Africa takes care of its people to the same extent as other countries.
In a video on TikTok, a woman @poleiymkhize shared that in Korea, there is a minimum salary for anyone who is employed, regardless of their position. The lady said that when a person gets a job in Korea, they are guaranteed a minimum of R24 402,57 (2,156,880 million won). Global Seoul confirms that the minimum wage for 2026 increased by 2.9% from 2025, and it is the salary for 40 hours per week with eight hours of paid weekly holiday. Watch the video of the woman discussing South Korea's minimum wage below:
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South Africa applauds South Korea's minimum wage
Online users commented that they were impressed that Korea pays a minimum wage across industries. Some argued that it was not fair to compare the first world nation to South Africa's minimum wage of R5 239.77 per month, according to the Department of Employment and Labour, though it may vary by profession. Read the comments below:
Zandile Precious Ngwane shared:
"I resigned as a chef, R6500 shift 12pm - 9pm, including weekends I was like...I was not born for this survival mode.😏"
Litha Choi defended South Africa:
"I get what you’re saying, but it’s unrealistic to compare a first-world country with a third-world country. Our economic challenges are different because we are still underdeveloped in so many areas. There is a minimum wage in SA but it’s low."
hla ncube said:
"Sister, you are surprised, ngo R6 000 mina I worked 12 hours a day, and I get R2500, and sometimes you don't get all of it."
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Jomo remarked:
"Cleaner yase Korean ihola more than I phoyisa lase South Africa 🥺"
Mvuyo Mohale 🇿🇦 🇭🇰 said:
"And in that R22000 u leave very well. transport and rent ku verycheap, R1000 is enough for transport R3500 for rent utilities less than R1500. You have enough 4 food and going out, you can save more than R10k."
Other Briefly News stories about South Africans abroad
- People shared their thoughts after a South African woman admitted that she was having a difficult time travelling to Saudi Arabia.
- A man in America showed people that he was spreading South African culture when he cooked South African food for his new American friends
- People were amused by a South African's reaction when he tried to buy a hot dog while visiting the United States of America.
- Online users got to hear exactly how South Korea's banking system works as a man from South Africa competed with those in his home country.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za