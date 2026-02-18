A South African showed people that he exposed their American friends to Mzansi food

The TikTok creator posted a video showing off the South African food that he chose to cook for the special dinner

The clip shows that the South African in America chose a traditional dish as the main part of the meal

A video posted on TikTok on 5 February 2026 showed the effort that a South African man put into educating Americans about Mzansi food. The TikTok content creator hosted American friends and treated them to a South African dinner.

Americans tasted Mzansi food cooked by their South African friend. Image: @thabanalex

Source: TikTok

The South African presented Americans made rounds on TikTok, and the video that the young man shared attracted the attention of South Africans, who shared their thoughts on the food he prepared to represent the country.

In a video by @thabanalex shared that he said he prepared South African food in America. The young man abroad presented his friends with a meal of samp chicken and chakalaka paired with coleslaw. The clip showed that he had dinner with a large group of friends. See the post below:

South Africa judges man representing Mzansi food in USA

Many people thought that the clip of the food the man cooked was wholesome. Online users shared their thoughts on the food that he decided to serve his American friends. He chose two uniquely South African staples, samp and chakalaka. Samp is a traditional dish made of maize, which is boiled for an hour. It can be prepared with just maize kernels, but it's also popular to mix it with beans to make umngqusho, as it is called in isiXhosa. The dish is comparable to Italy's risotto when prepared correctly, according to South African.net

Chakalaka is a spicy relish made of various vegetables. The most common are carrots, beans and tomatoes cooked in a spicy sauce. According to Woolworths' Taste, chakalaka is said to have originated from the township of mine workers who would bring ingredients together to create a low-cost dish. Read people's comments below:

Chakalaka is a South African classic side dish. Image: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

Source: Getty Images

Queenza ❤️❤️🇿🇦 wished the Americans got more to eat:

"Mntase mntase kodwa the samp is too little🥺"

Swegar.8 was impressed he managed to feed so many people:

"Bro mos ne o apeyela sechaba😂😂😂ape I thought there were only 3-5 people😭"

Dee ô Dan imagined the American would thoroughly enjoy her :

"They will be coming for more I swear to you 😂"

MINISTER MAKARIOS felt proudly South African over the post:

"🫡🇿🇦 Mzasnsi is super proud of You for preparing an African Cuisine in a foreign country 😉"

Anne-marie thoroughly enjoyed seeing the man's cooking :

"We need to see more content of you cooking our South African food for them."

