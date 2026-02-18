An American man showed people that he was excited to try South African food

The TikTok video caught people's attention after showing that he ate some South African dishes with a twist

The American shared his honest thoughts after tryingSouth African classic food while visiting the country

In a video on TikTok, an American told people that he was about to taste South African food. The traveller showed that he went to an establishment that was serving Mzansi treats, but with their unique takes on the food.

An American showed people he ate fried biltong in a TikTok video. Image: @sotallrightnowsa

Source: TikTok

The video showed the American sharing his South African experiences on 8 February 2026. South African food is unique and influenced by many cultures, but the man was tasting variations locals have never seen.

In a video on TikTok by @sotallrightnowsa, a man showed people that he was keen to try something new in South Africa. The man was at a restaurant, and he was about to have chicken livers and biltong for the first time, which are both popular in South Africa. When the food arrived, the chicken liver was deep-fried, and so was the biltong. The American thoroughly enjoyed both treats, dipping them in different sauces. Watch the man's review of the deep-fried South African food below:

South Africa stunned by fried biltong

Although people did not think the fried liver was strange, most had a lot to say about his deep fried biltong. Online users complained that frying biltong is a cardinal sin. Biltong is dried meat and requires no further cooking. Read people's comments below:

Biltong is a classic South African snack. Image: Ryan Lansdown

Source: UGC

@Johan_Venter_ joked:

"I think your South African name from now on is Pieter. Thank you for the positive feedback you spread for us. Enjoy."

user99547958335224 was stunned by the dishes he tasted:

"The deepfried chicken, even lamb liver is tasty, biltong i will not eat that way."

YourFavoriteChef🇿🇦🇮🇪🇬🇧 recommended different South Africa food:

"You need to try the following.... Oxtail Potjie Boerewors with pap n Sous Biltong Potjie Bobotie Masala Steak Gatsby Staan Lamb Rib."

Mam joked about the man's food experience:

"On behalf of most South Africans.. we are sorry.. fried biltong is like deep frying sushi.. frowned down upon and pretty redundant.. 😂"

🌶️Red Hot Chili Pepper 🌶️ was stunned:

"Frying biltong ain’t biltong anymore! 😳😂. Fried liver yes! ♥️"

Salome Kennedy wondered:

"Fried Biltong! What the heck is happening here!! That's a crime!!"

OMO:V admitted fried biltong is a new concept in Mzansi:

"I'm South African and I've never had either of those 🤣"

Iamtheoneandonlyme was mortified:

"Fried biltong 😳 that's sacrilege."

stacey was floored:

"I live in SA and I have never had either 🤣"

Mokone🇿🇦🇨🇳 was upset:

"Why would you fry biltong? 😩That's unacceptable."

