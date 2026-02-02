American Man's 1st Taste of Steers in TikTok Video Goes Viral as He Compared It to Nando's
- An American man shared his experience at a South African restaurant franchise
- The man gave people honest advice after eating at Steers for the first time since coming to the country
- The American ordered a Steers classic and his TikTok video of the experience fascinated people
In a TikTok video, an American man revealed he never tasted Steers. The gent posted a vlog going to the Mzansi fave restaurant.
The American shared his reaction to his first taste of typical Mzansi food. He posted the video of his Steers visit on 29 January 2026 and highlighted how different fast food is in Mzansi
In a TikTok video, @rileybeckham shared that he tasted Steers for the first time. The restaurant is best known for its chips, and the American felt they were the best he tasted so far. They are prepared in a South African way as slap chips. The American tasted Steers' rib burger, and he compared the meal to Nando's, ranking it second to the grilled chicken franchise. Watch the video of the American's Steers review below:
American's Steers review goes viral
Many thought the man finally tasted Mzansi fast food. People shared their own recommendation of South African fast food to eat. Read the comments below:
busisiwe 🎀🤍 commented:
"I would like you to try Pedro's and try to compare it to Nandos. Cause you might want to reconsider that no.1 position.😎"
Jolene Kidson wrote:
"You have to try a proper bunny chow. Not sure where you can get a proper Durban curry. But the mutton bunny, you gotta try. That's if you like spice."
Pretty_Valkyrie_ recommended:
"Go to Panarotis and try the saucy chicken and mushroom supreme 😭Best pizza flavor everr 😭"
Louis Stone J1930 made a Steers recommendation:
"King Steer Burger bro. You got the wrong burger. King Steer burger and the Spur Goody burger are best burgers besides the home recipe burgers. Spur sticky ribs with chips and onion rings is great."
Stefan_Alberts had specific street food suggestions for the Americans to try:
"If you want to taste real South African, try our really unique foods. If in Cape Town, go to Super Fisheries Athlone for a Gatsby. If in Durban, go to Goundens Umbilo for a ¼ Lamb Bunny chow. If in Gauteng, go to iKasi for a Kota, Shisanyama, or a Russian and Chips."
Nagano raved about Steers' chips:
"People think I'm lying when I say Steers have the best fries."
wildthing@2023 suggested:
"Hungry lion triple big boss Rocco mama's big pan for 2 Ashley's goodwood there masala pizzas the best Mac Donald's Golden dish in gatesville they have the best wraps."
