An American man in South Africa told the internet about one of the phrases locals use in the country

The man, married to a South African, shared a Mzansi expression that his wife uses, and he loves

South Africa has become a go-to destination, and the American's TikTok video highlighted how unique South Africans are

A man from the USA shared a TikTok video about how much he enjoys South African people. The TikTok creator gave insight into how South Africans speak English.

The clip of the American imitating South African expressions spotlighted the linguistic difference between Mzansi and the world. The phrase that the man explored was a perfect example of how language is different across regions.

In a video on TikTok, by @dr.kortney an American man told people he noticed the way South Africans use language differently. He said one of his favourite phrases that South Africans use is asking, "So what must happen now?" He shared how the question is used for various contexts as a threat when telling someone to fix a problem they caused, or even as a way to question something confusing that happened. The man said he especially loves it when his wife says it to him. Watch the video of the American man explaining why he loves the expression:

South Africans share lingo with American

Many people commented on the video, and they shared more South African expressions. South African English can include sayings that can confuse foreigners.

According to Waterfall Business School, many Mzansi expressions can have a double meaning or mean the complete opposite of what is uttered. People could not stop raving about how South Africans use English in the comments:

aige-raye explained the lingo:

" 'So what must happen now' is a way of asking you to tell us what the consequences of your action should be. When we were naughty as kids, my granny would say it, and we already knew each of us had to go outside and pick our own switch."

khanyi_tiktok suggested another meaning for the SA expression:

"She means make a plan😂😂"

Cal 🇿🇦 shared thoughts on South African expressions:

" 'What must happen' is my favourite. or 'You see neh' when you find it 😂"

Zandile was amused by the expression:

"🤣 You must make a plan because I’m not about to think on your behalf. That’s what it means."

Zile🇿🇦 added another context to use the expression:

"When you lend something to someone, and they return it damaged. 'So what must happen now?'"

laurenthethird_ shared their fave Mzansi lingo:

"I love greeting with 'Otherwise?'😂"

LeeLay also shared:

"The best one is 'and then'"

Source: Briefly News