An American shared his experience in South Africa so far, and he shared some of the things that have been new to him

He told people that coming to South Africa has been an eye-opening experience

South Africans shared their reactions to hearing the American's honest thoughts about discovering a different part of the world

An American with a new mindset after coming to South Africa shared his thoughts. He told people that he thought the world functioned in one way when he was in America.

The video of the American discussing his experience in South Africa received attention on social media. People discussed the American's opinion on the rest of the world after his experience in South Africa.

A man @whereismyhugthatineed posted a TikTok video detailing how refreshing it has been for him to be in South Africa. He told people that he used to think everyone else in the world was doing everything wrong by using the metric system for measurement and driving on the left side of the road. He said he now realises that America is not the world.

The man's video highlighted the American tendency to be mind-blown when in foreign countries. Many often realise that they get filtered information that depicts other countries badly. One woman went viral after sharing that the infrastructure in South Africa was impressive.

South Africa divided over American in SA

Many people commented on the video by @whereismyhugthatineed as they discussed his insight. Watch the video of the American and read people's comments below:

Ninette 🇿🇦 said:

"Shocker you will get when you go to Europe or most of the world, realising that the metric system is used all over the world🤣😂💚🇿🇦"

Seiphi Mary Manthe 🇿🇦 joked about the USA :

"America is only aware of the places that have oilon, and that's only because their president tells them."

Fathima 🇿🇦 wrote:

"No, it's not common. We South Africans know that the USA uses Fahrenheit and pounds."

Xolani Mkhwanazi 🇿🇦 remarked:

"Welcome to the real world."

thisiskhensanii was stunned:

"Omg, what the hell did we do to deserve all this American attention? Got take it away 😭."

fullstop explained:

"It's because of the British Empire commonwealth system, and SA is part of the Commonwealth. So there are basically two common systems that drive the world

Aphiwe Minenhle Zakwe pointed out:

"America really does think it’s the whole world, and it’s not. Period."

Mamoruti LePantsula 😎 roasted American measurements:

"The American date format ? Boo ! 0 Stars ✋🏽"

MomOf1UntilFurtherNotice added:

"Gallon of milk😩 like wth is a gallon😩?"

Tlou_mosotho added to the jokes:

"6 foot 3. Like..whose foot/feet are you guys using to measure stuff?😩"

