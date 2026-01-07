A South African man shared a video of a Fox News reporter randomly mentioning South African tribes

A South African journalist, @xolanibaloyi, posted a video on 3 January 2026 showing a Fox News broadcast in which two women from Fox News were discussing Donald Trump and how people in other countries are reacting to the US president.

The first woman mentioned that Trump Derangement Syndrome is now international, sharing that a group of Peruvian shamans performed a ritual of predictions for the new year. Among the predictions, they believe President Trump will fall seriously ill, but the shamans also forecasted an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and the defeat of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The second reporter then randomly said: "I think even we've gotten to the point where tribes in South Africa are begging for attention, I mean, anything you say bad negative about President Trump is just a cry for help, this is crazy."

The TikToker then shared his thoughts on the comment. He questioned how Fox News moved from Peruvian shamans to a tribe in South Africa, saying he's still trying to connect the dots.

The journalist said maybe the reporter Kelly could help South Africans out with how she connected the dots between the two. He added that he's not shocked that Fox News is mentioning South Africa because they've been regurgitating everything that Donald Trump says. The TikToker pointed out that during Trump's presidential run, Fox News reported heavily about him, and their viewership on the inauguration was about 12 million.

He said they've been riding the Trump wave for likes on social media and viewership on their channels. This makes people question Fox News's journalistic integrity, and the journalist joked that they really need to change their name from Fox News to Trump News.

Mzansi confused with Fox News comment

Netizens flooded the comment section on TikToker @xolanibaloyi's clip with their reactions to the US reporter's offhand SA remark during the live broadcast:

@Aj worried:

"Trump will want to attack South Africa next 😳..."

@Bongani Jamela declared:

"My fellow South Africans, we officially have beef with Fox News. Do your thing, guys 🇿🇦."

@Xilombe 🇿🇦 asked:

"Where do we enter?"

@Bafana warned:

"South Africa must start training every man after matric and 40 years going down. Something is slowly coming."

@Dneo Malepeng joked:

"Wait, maybe they think Peru is in South Africa🤷🏿‍♀️"

@Paula laughed:

"Oh, they have a big crush on us, haii, we're cute like that."

@Top5SouTh compared:

"It's like a toxic ex that tries to convince themselves that they're over someone, but they keep bringing them up in random conversations 😭"

@user81109750996 said:

"Cupcakeians have entered the chat."

@iidiliya wrote:

"Tribes in South Africa are recovering from Dezember and beginning Januworry... Leave us alone, please."

