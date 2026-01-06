A South African TikToker shared a video warning the government to stop getting involved in America's business

The man questioned how South Africa would defend itself if America decided to come for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some agreeing that the government should mind its own business

A young man taking a picture at work. Images: @larrybyday

Source: AFP

A TikToker @larrybyday posted a video on 4 January 2026 addressing the South African government after their reaction to Trump's involvement with Venezuela. In the video, he directed his message to the South African government, saying they keep putting themselves in America's business. He asked what would happen if America came and scooped Cyril up, questioning how easy it would be.

He explained that Maduro didn't want to give up his presidency, and his own country asked America for help because he didn't want to step down, and the citizens were unhappy because they were treated unfairly. The video showed a clip of a Venezuelan woman saying:

"I came to this country when I was 10 years old, and ever since then, every single person in power in the country has abused us and abused their power."

The man continued, asking what would happen if South Africans went to Trump and said they're tired of corruption in the ANC and asked him to sort it out. He said Trump wouldn't even have to send 10 helicopters as they sent to Venezuela. They could literally just send a drone to come and get Cyril because South Africa wouldn't be able to defend itself. He questioned who would defend South Africans against the helicopters.

The TikToker told Cyril to stop getting involved because the government put out a statement against America, even though they're supposed to be the GNU government of national unity. He said South Africans don't want beef with America and asked why they put up the statement if they can't back it up. He joked that they should come and get Cyril because the government keeps its mouth in other countries' business instead of worrying about South Africa.

A young man in SA and the political leaders of SA, the US and Venezuela. Images: @larrybyday

Source: TikTok

SA troubled by Trump's actions

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to TikToker @larrybyday's warning about the government:

@Moonwalker 🌖🚶🏾‍♂️ agreed:

"We should mind our own business."

@Makaka productions stated:

"We have a stronger military than Venezuela and a stronger budget (R6 billion)."

@Mtheh Mnguni🇸🇦🇿🇦 said:

"USA will never try that to SA🤞🤞🤞"

@Patrick warned:

"Cyril, stop messing with the USA. You'll pay the price."

@JohanZaayman wrote:

"That will be the greatest news ever if they take Cyril Ramaphosa; that will be the best."

@GoblinTrump added:

"They're gonna call ADT for backup, remember the police are not trained for this🤣"

Watch the TikTok video below:

