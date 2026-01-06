Man Pays for McDonald's with Coins in Plastic Bag: TikTok Video of Cashier's Patience Wins Hearts
- A man decided to go to McDonald's and wanted to pay for the meal in the most inconvenient way possible
- The TikTok video of the man who decided to pay for his fast food meal in cash went viral
- South Africans were in stitches as the man was helped by the most patient attendant at McDonald's
A man made people appreciate a McDonald's employee who helped him. The TikTokker decided to go to the fast food joint with loose change as payment.
The TikTok video of the man's McDonald's adventure received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video and then shared their experience when he did his best to pay for his meal in a cumbersome way.
A video on TikTok showed a man people that he took a combination of coins to pay for his meal at McDonald's. The man told the cashier that if she trusted him, there was R32 in the plastic bag, but she insisted on making sure. His coin collection included 5 cents, which he eagerly took to his nearest McDonald's. The lady invited him inside the McDonald's and counted the money, and he paid the difference using his phone.
The McD's worker informed the man that they do not accept 5-cent coins. The South African government discontinued the production of 5-cent coins in 2012. They are generally not accepted because of low circulation and low value.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa applauds McDonald's employee
Many people were impressed by the woman who took the time to count the money the man brought in a plastic bag. Some online users were amused by @dailyjhim antics and McD's. Watch the video of the man making his purchase using coins below:
iNdoda encane said:
"She deserves a promotion!🤞🏽😅"
Chloe Mokoena said:
"Yoh I would be so mad as the cashier 😭😂"
Lace & Shine Sneakers laundry wrote:
"She did you a huge favour."
unnagirlchelsea wrote:
"I think she was kind and patient because you were taking a video, she looks irritated, I just can't prove it 😭 mara she gave you great service shame ❤️"
londekabethwana said:
"You are on to something. I have a lot of those coins that I don’t know what to do with."
lesam80 said:
"😅I would be sent to the shops with pre-counted cents when I was young, the cashiers would make snaaks remarks whilst counting lol hai my mom though 🤣… thanks for unlocking my memories 💕"
Zulu Man's American accent when speaking English stuns South Africa in TikTok video: "It's Tbo Touch"
meme said
"Give this woman a Bells, she nailed customers service."
Tacia_shopsforyou gushed:
"Now that's customer service right there🥰"
NwaDzungeni🐑said:
"Never mind the coins. You ordered the jalapeño burger without the jalapeño slices? You are stressing me out🥺"
Other Briefly News stories about food
- A man shared his reaction to finding Nando's bottomless services of drinks, ice cream and condiments in a TikTok video.
- People were amused by Afrikaners who reacted to McDonald's prices at a drive-thru.
- South Africans were stunned by how much a man paid for a simple meal in Cape Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za