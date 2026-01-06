A man decided to go to McDonald's and wanted to pay for the meal in the most inconvenient way possible

The TikTok video of the man who decided to pay for his fast food meal in cash went viral

South Africans were in stitches as the man was helped by the most patient attendant at McDonald's

A man made people appreciate a McDonald's employee who helped him. The TikTokker decided to go to the fast food joint with loose change as payment.

A man went to McDonald's with coins to pay. Image: @dailyjhim

The TikTok video of the man's McDonald's adventure received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video and then shared their experience when he did his best to pay for his meal in a cumbersome way.

A video on TikTok showed a man people that he took a combination of coins to pay for his meal at McDonald's. The man told the cashier that if she trusted him, there was R32 in the plastic bag, but she insisted on making sure. His coin collection included 5 cents, which he eagerly took to his nearest McDonald's. The lady invited him inside the McDonald's and counted the money, and he paid the difference using his phone.

The McD's worker informed the man that they do not accept 5-cent coins. The South African government discontinued the production of 5-cent coins in 2012. They are generally not accepted because of low circulation and low value.

A McDonald's employee was applauded for her service in a viral TikTok video. Image: Robi Pastores /Pexels

South Africa applauds McDonald's employee

Many people were impressed by the woman who took the time to count the money the man brought in a plastic bag. Some online users were amused by @dailyjhim antics and McD's. Watch the video of the man making his purchase using coins below:

iNdoda encane said:

"She deserves a promotion!🤞🏽😅"

Chloe Mokoena said:

"Yoh I would be so mad as the cashier 😭😂"

Lace & Shine Sneakers laundry wrote:

"She did you a huge favour."

unnagirlchelsea wrote:

"I think she was kind and patient because you were taking a video, she looks irritated, I just can't prove it 😭 mara she gave you great service shame ❤️"

londekabethwana said:

"You are on to something. I have a lot of those coins that I don’t know what to do with."

lesam80 said:

"😅I would be sent to the shops with pre-counted cents when I was young, the cashiers would make snaaks remarks whilst counting lol hai my mom though 🤣… thanks for unlocking my memories 💕"

meme said

"Give this woman a Bells, she nailed customers service."

Tacia_shopsforyou gushed:

"Now that's customer service right there🥰"

NwaDzungeni🐑said:

"Never mind the coins. You ordered the jalapeño burger without the jalapeño slices? You are stressing me out🥺"

