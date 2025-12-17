A man told people about a new offering at Nando's, a restaurant well known for their flame grilled chicken

The TikTok creator posted a video going to Nando's and he was pleasantly surprised to find something new

Online users shared their thoughts as the man was excited to plug South Africans with a new Nando's experience

A man went to Nando's and he shared something that impressed him. The gent posted in a TikTok video about a new facility at the restaurant.

Online users appreciated a man who shared an interesting update about Nando's.The video the man posted received thousands of likes from people.

In a video on TikTok, a man @intezaarkippie went to Nando's and posted all about the experience.He was excited after seeing the the restaurant officially had multiple refill stations. Nando's is offering customers unlimited refills drinks, soft serve ice cream and other products that he showed in the clip. The waitress confirmed that Nando's refill stations were free. Nando's refill stations are only available at participating locations. The man who shared the Nando's with a free refill station was at Riverland mall in Cape Town.

South Africa amazed by Nando's upgrade

Many thought that the video about Nando's was interesting. People admitted that they already knew there was refillable ice cream but they didn't know about the drinks. Some pointed out that other resturants such as Burger King has free refill services. Watch the man's video about Nando's bottomless service and read the comments below:

dannypillay919 exclaimed:

"Free ice cream😂.....few moments later ice cream machine not working😭"

yusuf vagh wrote:

"They overcharge for everything else."

K___N added:

"Anything but reducing the price of chicken."

I_am_KeenanChetty said:

"They stole the idea from Five Guys."

$hedyboy#INKS exclaimed:

"That's amazing!!!"

🤪 exclaimed:

"Not all Nando's!"

It’s_mr_isaacs gushed:

"Yaw you are only about 6 months late 🤣"

Wp_GafferD !!♤◇ experienced Nando's refill stations:

"I was there last night."

Rene....🌼🌼🌼🌺🌺🌺shared another plug:

"Burger King has been doing this for a long time

Hussna 🇿🇦🇬🇧 was impressed by the Nando's change:

"Omg finally looks just like in the UK!"

mr Mey wondered:

"Are you serious or is this AI😳"

Yusuf Petersen said:

"Mo man don't spread the word here we need to keep it secret still."

stopbeingsenti advised other Nando's lover:

"It’s only at Riverlands. Best Nando’s in Cape Town."

LameezJanuary💜 was eager to visit Nando's:

"Maybe now it will be worth going to Nando's 🌸"

Ryan🇿🇦 said:

"They make it up with the price of a quarter chicken."

