Makhadzi recently called on designers who would be able to recreate Beyoncé's look

The star posted a picture of the American singer's outfit, and her failed one on social media

Many netizens had a lot to say about Makhadzi's post, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Makhadzi wants to recreate Beyoncé's look. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Makhadzi has zero chill whatsoever! The popular Limpopo-born singer recently had many netizens dying of laughter on social media after she compared an old outfit of hers with Beyoncé's iconic one.

It hasn't been a week since she was roasted online for the dress she had worn at the 31st annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs), which were hosted on Sunday, 14 December 2025, in Midrand, Johannesburg, and already the Ghanama hitmaker decided to call on designers in Mzansi who were willing to redesign a Beyonce inpired outfit for her as she hosts her annual One Women Show in Limpopo.

This request came after she was compared to Zee Nxumalo, whose SAMA awards dress was also designed by Somizi Mhlongo. In her post, she wrote:

"4 days to go to my one-woman show. Look, I really loved this outfit. Anyone who can deliver it, Nice please."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Makhadzi's request

Shortly after the star shared her request on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AmIDaDrama said:

"Please ask the lady who dressed Beyoncé when she came to SA, I think! Or seek a Nigerian designer, the one who dresses Bonang, otherwise you’re getting another low-budget Halloween costume."

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"You don't want to see us quiet Khadzi."

@GuqaNyamazane commented:

"Yaz guys, I don't know @MakhadziSA personally yet, the way she does things, you'd swear she's not this big musician from Limpopo. Her posts are so simple, like she can just throw shade at herself for a laugh. She seems not to have that celebrity mentality."

@Thabo05852519 stated:

"You are a great artist, but be mindful of what you wear when performing for your fans! Please get a stylist to listen to you about what you love wearing to express your unique self. And they (stylist) assist you in wearing stuff that makes you look "the star" you are, Makhadzi."

@ntlanetokollo responded:

"The honest truth is that clothes are meant to enhance what we have; some people can wear a plastic bag, and they will still look great, you are not one of those people, sisi, dress for your body, not the other way around."

@IamSeloma replied:

"Yours looked dead."

Netizens reacted to Makhadzi's Beyoncé-inspired outfit. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase launches new business

In more fashion updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase opening her boutique. The influencer and content creator officially launched her new business venture, stepping into the fashion and retail industries and received applause from her loyal fans and industry peers for the bold move.

Already an entrepreneur and collaborator of other successful businesses, online users further admired Mihlali's hustle and ability to branch out.

Source: Briefly News