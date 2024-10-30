Sithelo Shozi and Mihli Ndamase landed themselves in hot water regarding their recent content

The social media influencers have posted promotional videos of themselves promoting forex

Many netizens on social media called them out for doing such promotions, knowing that they have never traded

Netizens on social media called out Sithelo and Mihlali. Image: @_sithelo, @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Yoh, not Mihlali Ndamase and Sithelo Shozi catching strays on social media for their recent paid partnership content.

Sithelo and Mihlali promote forex

Social media influencers Mihlali Ndamase and Sithelo Shozi trended online recently, as many netizens questioned their latest move regarding paid partnerships with companies and brands.

Earlier, an online user, @Zesipho_M, shared her concerns about content creators who promote forex while knowing very well that they don't and have never traded before.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"You know a content creator has reached a level of not giving a damn when they start encouraging people to use betting/forex/investing platforms No professional expertise, no consideration of the impact on their impressionable followers. Just clocking invoices."

See the post below:

Netizens call Sithelo and Mihlali out

After the online user shared a tweet, many netizens on social media called out the two content creators and shared their reactions in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@hohobrownniess said:

"Apparently these campaigns pay so much money that’s why they never say No."

@NeneLeakesWigs commented:

"Mihlali is the most disappointing because she works with big, reputable brands. Why would she do this?"

@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"Sithelo is the most unbelievable because, girl, we've seen how you get these things, and it wasn't buy trading."

@Lethabo_Don responded:

"Pocket broker is gonna get a lot of these influencers in trouble especially because they are not FSCA accredited."

@MissLihleM questioned:

"Who would take these girls seriously, Mara, when it comes it forex?"

@coksie_mag mentioned:

"Oh this is hilarious."

Mihlali compared to Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase was compared to Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa.

The YouTuber caused a buzz online with her recent breakup video dishing out Leeroy Sidambe's bedroom secrets. Many people online shared that Mihlali has entered the "biter-ex" stage just like Lebo Keswa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News