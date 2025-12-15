Somizi Mhlongo is facing a fresh wave of criticism after the dresses he designed surfaced online

The media personality is being roasted over the designs for Zee Nxumalo and Makhadzi's gowns, with Mzansi convinced that he "did Makhadzi dirty"

Online users compared the ladies' dresses and harshly criticised SomGAGA's creativity

Online users weighed in on Somizi Mhlongo's dress designs for the SAMAs. Images: zeenxumalo_, somizi, makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo is at the centre of backlash after another dress he designed surfaced on social media.

For the 2025 South Africa Music Awards, the flamboyant media personality was entrusted with the task of designing a dress for Makhadzi, and although she was happy with the results, it was a completely different story online.

As part of his newly launched Sompire Femme line, the fashion school graduate went all out to create unique pieces for the prestigious event that would have everyone talking, and talk they did. However, the conversations were not of praise.

This was after people got a look at the dress the former Idols SA judge designed for singer Zee Nxumalo, which was a completely different design, texture and aesthetic to what Makhadzi received.

Taking to his Instagram page on 14 December 2025, Mhlongo posted pictures of the Mamma singer posing in her gown, which she wore for the SAMAs, and expressed his gratitude to her for trusting him with her look.

"Thanks @zeenxumalo_ for trusting my vision. We wanted showbiz, and a show is what we designed for your @thesamas_ look. Risky but worth it."

The red leather number hugged Zee in all the right places while accentuating her petite, hourglass figure.

Meanwhile, Makhadzi wore a loose-fitting, relaxed dress with a striking design that perfectly illustrated Somizi’s unconventional approach to fashion.

Social media compared and criticised Somizi Mhlongo's SAMA awards dresses for Zee Nxumalo and Makhadzi. Images: makhadzisa, somizi, zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Although he expressed pride in both pieces, the reactions online were savage, with social media users not only comparing the ladies' gowns but also suggesting that SomGAGA may have purposely "sabotaged" Makhadzi's night.

See Makhadzi and Zee Nxumalo's dresses below.

Online users weigh in on Somizi Mhlongo's designs

Social media erupted with criticism for SomGAGA's creativity, comparing Zee Nxumalo's dress to Makhadzi's. Read some of their comments below.

Rae_laughs said:

"He did Makhadzi dirty."

UppityAfrican1 wrote:

"After seeing Makhadzi's outfit by Somgaga, I am not mad at this one. It could be worse."

PelisaS suggested:

"This is just a clear insult to poor Makhadzi."

Nokwand91665620 asked:

"Why did he do Makhadzi like that?"

Social media criticised the dress Somizi Mhlongo designed for Makhadzi. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Gomodits compared:

"He did Mkhadzi dirty. This dress is way better than the dress that she wore."

CLOSETGENT posted:

"Justice for Makhadzi!"

Leedurship argued:

"He pulled this off, but dressed Makhadzi like a statue?"

