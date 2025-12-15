South African Amapiano star Kabza De Small was seen ignoring a fan who tried to stop him on the road

A video of the music producer driving off in his luxurious Mercedes-Benz G Wagon went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip

Welele, the popular Amapiano king and music producer Kabza De Small, made headlines once again on social media after his recent altercation with a fan.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, an online user @Am_Blujay posted a video of the star ignoring a fan who was excited to see him in his neighbourhood. In the clip, Kabza, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, was driving off in his expensive Mercedes-Benz G Wagon while the unknown man tried greeting him as he passed by.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Kabza De Small ignoring a fan

Shortly after the video went viral and garnered over 150K views on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kabza De Small ignoring a fan. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bongani_Mkhungo said:

"Might be running late, but a high 5 would have made his day!"

@NtrizaMaggz wrote:

"I don't understand how on earth people get so obsessed or whatever labelling it is with celebs... yhoooo kuningi emhlabeni shem."

@AnonymousgentSA stated:

"If bro did that to Shebeshxt, it was going to end badly, discharge of a firearm."

@b_aarrbbiiee wrote:

"Kabza is so mean."

@DeeCover611 tweeted:

"We tend to forget these people are human, and it’s okay for them not to stop for everyone. If it’s just a normal day, and worse, they are driving, I don’t see a need for them to stop and greet."

@banzi5380 commented:

"I don’t know this place, but I guess it’s a top suburb, Sandton or Midrand, whatever people who live here pay high rates, but look at the street, then we expect the government to build us in Soweto, DK proper street, while we are not paying any rates, let’s forget."

Who is Kabza De Small?

Kabza De Small was born on 27th November 1992 in Mpumalanga and was raised in Pretoria. He is 30 years old as of August 2023.

According to a report, Kabza De Small visited Geloo's family for lobola negotiations in 2021. The star could not hide his excitement as he publicly declared his love for his wife. According to Kabza's close friend, Kabza wore a traditional wristband, indicating he was taken. Before Kabza De Small's wedding, the same friend revealed that the relationship had gone through the test of time.

He stated: "They have been dating – on and off – for some time now. He even dated someone else, but that didn’t work out because he loves Kamo. "

Mzansi marvels at Kabza's age

Being credited as a pioneer of a popular, internationally acclaimed music genre had people thinking Kabza was older than he really is. But when his real age was revealed online, fans were left in disbelief.

Briefly News previously reported that the online community marvelled that some circles refer to Kabza as "grootman" despite his tender age.

