South African popular Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo made headlines again regarding her Provocative dance moves

An online user shared a video of the star dancing on stage on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Mawhoo's dance moves went viral. Image: @mawhoo

Once again, Mzansi's popular vocalist Mawhoo has made headlines on social media regarding her provocative dance moves.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, an online user @MrSmegOfficial posted a video of the famous star, who previously addressed her beef with Naledi Aphiwe, dancing on stage at an unknown event.

The clip garnered many views and likes on social media just after it was shared. This isn't the first time the Gucci hitmaker has gone viral regarding her provocative dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mawhoo dancing on stage

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Our very own Cardi B."

@aneleflawz wrote:

"During your prime you would have taken her on a date."

@maybespirit commented:

"It always amazes me how she went from OnlyFans to music and everyone just forgot about it."

@KaybeeMoim9670 responded:

"Ai camera man Maan, camera man Maan, you only had one job, just 1 job. You let us down as gents and failed your career and father. Just retire, you missed the shot."

@khokhas_dotcom replied:

"I feel like deep down, Mawhoo wanted to be an RNB artist, but the SA market doesn't care about such. Her performances are always mediocre for amapiano vibes. She can't dance worst of it."

@IndodaTumelo stated:

"I feel like MaWhoo is the type of hun you only gonna enjoy having around if you didn’t finish matric man."

Netizens react to Mawhoo's dancing video. Image: @mawhoo

Mawhoo's hot topic moments

Briefly News reported that Mawhoo had also tried her hand at Maskandi with her hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons.

In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users had dragged the popular Amapiano vocalist and songwriter for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs.

A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say. This would not be the first time MaWhoo performed the track live. At a gig, MaWhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

@Starmalan shared:

"Even today, she has not realised that her voice is selling more than what she shows. I bought her music without knowing her."

