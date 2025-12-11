South African popular musician, Sho Madjozi, recently stunned as a new mom on social media

The Huku gitmaker shared a rare glimpse of how her son looks on her Instagram page, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the photos

Sho Madjozi flaunted her son online. Image: @shomadjozi

Sana, parenting is such a wonderful thing one should experience in their lives, and recently the popular singer Sho Madjozi had many netizens in their feelings on social media after she showed off her son on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the singer who previously announced the arrival of her baby earlier this year has decided to share a rare glimpse of what her baby boy looks like online.

The photos she shared quickly went viral on Instagram and garnered many views and likes. The Huku hitmaker has been making headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy, which left many people in awe.

The post was captioned:

"GRATITUDE 🥰🫶🏽 Colour: Fizz pop, Style: Rumi, Makeup: @darkberry_makeup, Photos: @nevilledikgomo, Joy: my baby and the skating fans! Thank you for buying some every holiday 💖🥰✨ Sparkle braids available at www.shomadjozi.shop."

See the pictures below:

SA reacts to Sho Madjozi's post

Shortly after the singer shared a glimpse of what her son looks like on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle said:

"I love this for you so much."

Actress and DJ Pearl Thusi wrote:

"Love this for you!"

nonhlahla_shiny commented:

"I’m just so happy for you."

hererorocher mentioned:

"I’m so so happy for you my baby."

digital_sangoma shared:

"Love to you and yours. Thokoza and welcome, to the little one."

isabellanattycatenatty complimented:

"What a cute boy mom."

Sho Madjozi on solo-parenting

As many netizens on social media are gushing over her cute son and the bond she has with him, the popular singer had opened up in November 2025 about going solo in this parenting thing.

During a podcast interview, the John Cena hitmaker revealed that her path to parenthood was anything but conventional. "I chose to be a mom," she declared, describing a profound "call" from her now four-month-old son, who she says "chose her" first.

"A single mom’s world deals a lot with recovery and repair from baby daddy and the conflict that comes from breaking up with your partner," she explained, her voice steady with empathy for those stories.

Sho Madjozi is loving parenthood right now. Image: @shomadjozi

Sho Madjozi ventures into filmmaking after announcing retirement

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sho Madjozi revealed the real reason she was retiring from the music industry. This was after the award-winning singer shocked fans by revealing that her album, Limpopo Champions League Vol 2, would be her last.

Sho Madjozi finally answered Mzansi's burning questions about why she is quitting the music industry, revealing that she wanted to focus on other things, including documentary-making.

