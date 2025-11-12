South African rapper Sho Madjozi opened up as a "choice mom," opting for solo parenting her four-month-old son without the baggage of a traditional relationship

In a raw podcast chat, she called for embracing motherhood on one's own terms, distinguishing her intentional journey from post-breakup single parenting

She announced she would temporarily stop making music

Sho Madjozi redefined motherhood, calling herself a "choice mom".

Source: Instagram

In a world quick to judge women's timelines, Sho Madjozi is flipping the script with fierce authenticity. The 33-year-old Limpopo-born sensation, famed for her genre-bending hits like "John Cena" that went viral worldwide, revealed on the Motherhood Network podcast that her path to parenthood was anything but conventional. "I chose to be a mom," she declared, describing a profound "call" from her now four-month-old son, who she says "chose her" first.

Beyond the baby daddy drama

Madjozi draws a sharp line between her vibe and the "single mom" trope often laced with recovery from toxic exes. "A single mom’s world deals a lot with recovery and repair from baby daddy and the conflict that comes from breaking up with your partner," she explained, her voice steady with empathy for those stories.

For Madjozi, who shared a baby shower video online, it's pure intention:

"I did not choose a man, I chose a child. I wanted to have a child, I was not interested in having a relationship."

The father? A "kind" co-parent who respects her space, no strings attached.

"We have a great understanding. He’s fantastic. We’re having the best time. We don’t have to be in each other’s space, I don’t owe him,"

she shared, leaving the door cracked for romance someday if it vibes. But right now? She's reveling in the liberty.

"It’s not easy to find a partner... I would much rather parent alone than parent with the wrong person. I can date freely. I feel free dating without that pressure."

This candour is relatable, especially amid South Africa's ongoing chats on gender roles and delayed milestones. Madjozi, who rose from rural roots to global stages, think BET Awards nods and a 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 spot, knows the scrutiny. Her Tsonga pride and colourful cornrows have always been rebellion wrapped in joy; now, motherhood is her boldest verse yet.

Sho Madjozi drops the mic on music – for now

Madjozi is not quitting the game. She explained her pause on music, clearly prioritising snuggles over spotlights:

"I’m at a point right now where I don’t really want to make music; I don’t want to be in the industry currently."

This hiatus feels like a power move, echoing her 2022 album, Limpopo Champions League, a homecoming triumph after international glow-ups.

Sho Madjozi announced that she will pause making music.

Source: Instagram

