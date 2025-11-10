A TikTok user showed social media users a brightly purple-lit Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein

The decision for the colour shows support for the survivors and victims of gender-based violence and femicide, which Women for Change calls a national disaster

The NGO mentioned above is planning to 'silence the nation,' calling for people in South Africa to stop all paid and unpaid work for a limited time

Members of the online community in the TikTok user's comment section also showed their support

The Nelson Mandela Bridge was lit purple in solidarity with GBVF survivors and victims. Images: Alexis Fauvet / Unsplash, @underscoreurb / X

Source: UGC

A young woman, TikTok user Karabo Mokoena, shared a video of the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, which was lit in purple, a colour that has taken over many online users' profiles.

The reason? To stand in solidarity and honour survivors and those whose lives were taken due to gender-based violence and femicide, a majority of whom are women and children. The movement also recognises the non-profit organisation Women for Change's request for assistance to silence the nation on 21 November, 2025, a day before the G20 summit held in Johannesburg.

The NGO has long called for the government to recognise gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster. Heartbreaking statistics have shown that in just one year, 5 578 women were murdered — a 33.8% increase from the previous year. The NGO also states that the country's femicide rate is six times higher than the global average.

In an Instagram post, Women for Change called on all women and LGBTQI+ members across South Africa to refrain from all paid and unpaid activities to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence.

"Because until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress."

On the day of the shutdown, participants will wear black and join a 15-minute standstill by lying down for 15 minutes at 12pm to honour the 15 women murdered every day. Women for Change emphasised that there is no march due to capacity, funding, and logistics across the country.

Women for Change shared the purpose behind the G20 Women's Shutdown. Images: @womenforchangesa

Source: Instagram

Purple-lit Nelson Mandela Bridge sparks conversation

Hundreds of people on the internet flooded the comment section with emotional stories related to the cause, while others showed their support.

@being_riahh wrote under the post:

"Whenever I come across these beautiful purple profiles, it reminds me of how strong women are. A candle for her strength."

@ice_tropezz told the online community:

"Remember that most of us with purple profiles are victims. Enough is enough."

@bonic_we said to the public:

"Until there's a clear punishment for those who kill, I feel this won't stop any time soon because they know nothing will be done to them."

@yayah9892 bravely shared:

"He didn't kill me, but a part of me died that day. However, I'm a survivor, not a victim. Standing with those who can't speak and standing for those who were silenced."

@traven38 added in the comments:

"I hope they can see us from heaven. Oh, you deserved life!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Karabo's account below:

