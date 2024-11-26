Miss SA Mia le Roux shared a heartfelt video message about raising deaf awareness on social media

The beauty queen's clip outlined simple tips for making events more accessible for the deaf community

Mzansi people praised her for her advocacy and for sparking important conversations about inclusivity

Mia Le Roux dropped an informative message to raise deaf awareness. Image: @mialerouxx

Miss SA Mia le Roux is proving that beauty queens can be powerful advocates for change.

Common challenge deaf people face

She shared a message about deaf awareness and highlighted three simple ways to make events more accessible for the deaf community.

"The most obvious challenge we face is communication and trying to follow along with what is happening."

Inclusive event planning for deaf guests

In a TikTok video on the account @allthingsmisssa, she emphasised the importance of holding the microphone below the mouth, allowing deaf individuals to read lips more easily.

Mia also suggested using subtitles on screens during events to ensure everyone can follow along. Lastly, she spoke about the value of having a sign language interpreter present to bridge the communication gap and make events accessible.

Watch the video below:

Mia’s video, shared on the Miss SA TikTok account, received glowing praise from fans. Many were impressed with her commitment to inclusivity.

See a few reactions below:

@WellyDee asked:

"Have you congratulated Chichi on her win?"

@GeraldineDeKlerk stated:

"Our queen still making changes, thank you Miss Mia SA. 👏❤️🙏"

@user2873407527724 commented:

"You are still educating us and we're so grateful to be in your presence. It's such a privilege, you're forever our Queen your Majesty. 👸❤️"

@Mhle mentioned:

"We are learning everyday, thank you queen Mia. 🥰🥰🥰"

@nomvukay wrote:

"Thanks, Mia it’s little things we take for granted. Noted! 😍😍💐"

@VinSin posted:

"Thank you Mia. Noted, 🥰 All the best for the rest of your reign Queen. 👸"

@Maizzy typed:

"You did great Mia for someone as fragile as you. Congratulations to your parents for raising such a brave character. Your health comes first. You are an inspiration. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@mphomj added:

"Mia you are the hope of disabled people. I never thought I would learn about deaf people and their challenges, but through you, I am no longer ignorant."

Mia le Roux opens up about her condition

Similarly, Briefly News reported that after a week of speculations surrounding her sudden exit from the Miss Universe competition, Mia le Roux has finally spoken up and addressed the burning issue.

Mia expressed her deepest gratitude, for the unwavering support Mzansi showed her.

