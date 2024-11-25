A local babe wanted to see what her man would do if she messed up on herself and pulled a prank on him

The hun's video went viral, reaching 1.6M views on the video streaming platform TikTok

The man's response moved many women who took to social media to praise him for his caring act

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman flexed her man's caring nature in a TikTok prank, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @lady_luh8

Source: TikTok

The year 2024 has shown many singles flames as men and women flaunt their relationships publicly for everyone to see.

A lady also joined in the fun and craze by showing others her partner's caring nature in a video that went viral after sharing it on TikTok under her user handle @lady_luh8.

The sore tummy prank goes viral

The clip starts with @lady_luh8 wetting the brown cardboard part that one gets when the toilet paper is finished and shaping it into a roll to make it look like faeces. She then puts it underneath her and tells her man she messed up on herself. Without hesitation, he goes to get something to clean her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers the man with love

TikTok user @lady_luh8's video attracted 125K likes and almost 7.5K comments from social media users, primarily women, who praised the gent for loving his woman. Others who were inspired shared the results of their pranks, and others were motivated to try it on their partners.

User @ EunitaidShadi said:

"I love him too 👌👌👌. May God bless you guys, I love you, Hunny, and please respect that man 😘😘😘😘."

User @lwethu asked:

"Am I the only one who's finding this cute 😂😭🥹?"

User @Andile Mtambo commented:

"🥰The sweetest Zulu man on earth 🥰❤️😭

User @Nomagugu Mthethwa shared:

"Qhawe is our favourite sbali guys🥰🥰🥰."

User @LumiPhakadekaKesari noted:

"Please, sister, treat this guy well. He truly loves you ❤️."

User @#KEDIBONE🫦added:

"OMG 😳girl, you're one of the luckiest women on this earth. This made me believe that true love does exist. Take care of that man."

Woman shows off her man 12 years older than her

In another Briefly News article, a woman flexed her relationship with a man 12 years older than her on her TikTik account, and social media users were happy for her.

The post motivated other ladies to share the age gap differences, and they took to the comment section to boast about being loved by older and younger men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News