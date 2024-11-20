A lady attracted a lot of responses after flexing her relationship with a man more than a decade older than her

The hun shared a post on TikTok, attracting a response from many members of the online community

The post saw many women filling the comment section, sharing the age gap between them and their partners

A woman showed off her man and revealed he was 12 years older than her. Image: @ausseolonyane

One local hun left social media users unashamed to share the age gap between them and their partners after sharing her own first.

The babe, whose TikTok unser handle is @ausseolonyane, shared a post on the video streaming platform that attracted many views.

The hun shows off her man

User @ausseolonyane posted a video with slides of her photos with her man on outings for different occasions. The romantic guy can also be seen kissing her and warmly embracing her. She captioned her post:

"POV: He's 12 years older than you."

Watch the video below:

Whatever makes you happy

The post attracted 367K views, 36K likes and over 1.1K comments from social media users who wished the hun and her man the best in their relationship. Many women found the courage to share the age gap in their relationships.

User @moaki86 said:

"The older, the sweeter, the peaceful, the better. Happy for u dear, hold on and never let go 🥰

User @Lebogang

"I’m 28, he’s 44🙈 my mom is 45 Jah neh 😂."

User @LatyM's Sweet Treats

"22 years older than me, and today's it's our 14 years anniversary and happily married with two beautiful boys 🥰."

User @MetroPolice

"He is 4 years younger than me, and he is madly in love with me and Ngifuna yena."

User @Tiisetso RayMorobi

"You are happy akere, love; that's all matters."

User @Kgabo

"13 years older than me and just celebrated 10 years in marriage. Don't even let social media people bully you. You guys look beautiful together 🥰🥰."

