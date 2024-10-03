A gorgeous stay-at-home girlfriend trolled her haters by posting a video carrying her man's spoils and loving her unemployed life

The hun hoped on a famous TikTok sound to create an amusing video, dancing like no one was watching

Social media users found the video funny, hoping in the comment section to share how much they wished to be her

An unemployed babe showed off her expensive purchases from her boyfriend. Image: @nwabisamk

Source: TikTok

A proud stay-at-home girlfriend from Cape Town hopped on a TikTok call and showed off designer shopping bags all bought by her wealthy boyfriend.

The hun, whose handle is @nwabisamk, is famous on the app for unapologetically flaunting her good life as an unemployed babe who lives an expensive life depending on her man.

The hun shows off in a TikTok challenge

The video shows @nwabisamk dancing to a sound making the rounds on TikTok while carrying two large Lois Vouttin shopping bags on her shoulder and arm.

She recorded the clip as a response to someone who commented on her previous post with:

"As a woman, you have to be independent and a hard worker; you're much more than just a woman."

SA's entertained by the hun's clip

The TikTok user's video gained massive popularity, reaching 232K views, 27K likes and almost 700 comments from entertained online community members who took it to the comment section to add:

User @mamasnotho asked:

"Unboxing video, please nono❤️"

User @nhloks_ noted::

"Girl the way people are always on your case, it’s scary 😳 however I love the clapbacks you always give 🤣❤"

User @anelemosaka shared:

"😂I never commented on your videos but uyangichaza sham, I love baby 🤣"

User @lanie._x suggested

"Lol, moes if you go to Big Brother, we will be glued to our screens😂😂"

User @gugudlam advised:

"And make sure that you make as many connections as you can with his associates because life is all about who you know….. shabhuke👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿"

User @lihlewakk advised:

"Nana, pls audition for Big Brother please, please we will vote for you pls, you have our support."

