The ongoing protest action in Mozambique is costing the South African economy millions daily

Protest action erupted in the country following unhappiness over the results of the elections in October

Social media users are questioning why South Africa is so dependent on Maputo's port for trade

The South African economy loses millions daily as protest action has prevented access to the Maputo port, leaving many transporters stuck on the road.

Protest action in Mozambique is costing the South African economy millions daily.

The protests, which started after the Mozambican October elections, have caused numerous disruptions and forced the closure of many businesses.

South Africa has also decided to suspend operations at the border crossing with Mozambique due to the escalating violence in the country.

SA economy suffers greatly from protests

The lack of access to the Maputo port and the subsequent closure of the Lebombo border has wreaked havoc on the South African economy.

According to the Road Freight Association, the ongoing protests cost South Africa approximately R10 million daily.

The violence has blocked a vital route for coal and chrome exports. The route handles all trucks bound for the Maputo port.

Many of those trucks are now stuck in South Africa, with the Border Management Authority’s Acting Commissioner, Jane Thupana, urging transporters not to dispatch more vehicles until further notice.

Social media annoyed by SA using Maputo port

The protests and its effect on the economy have annoyed South Africans, as they questioned why businesses relied on Maputo’s port.

@malusimudau_ asked:

“Why aren't we building more ports in South Africa?”

@njblack2003 said:

“We should not be using Maputo ports anyway. If Transnet had a clue, this would be a non-issue.”

@sly_mathe questioned:

“Why do we use the Maputo port in the first place.”

Adriano Terraqueimada stated:

“Fix our own ports.”

Colette Wright also asked:

“Why are our ports not functioning properly?”

Richard Purchase elaborated:

“Richards Bay is just as congested. This cargo should be on the rail, but everything has moved to the road due to Transnet’s inefficiencies and cable theft.”

Lebombo border affected by protest action

In November, Briefly News reported how the Lebombo Port of Entry had been reopened after protests in Mozambique halted border activity.

Mozambiquan residents protested the election results where the ruling party, Frelimo, won the elections.

The protests forced the closure of the Port of Entry, with 1,200 trucks finally gaining access to the country.

