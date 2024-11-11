Over 1200 Cargo Trucks Processed on the Lebombo Port of Entry Border With Mozambique
- The Lebombo Port of Entry has been reopened after protests in Mozambique halted border activity
- This was after Mozambiquan residents protested the election results where the ruling party, Frelimo, won the elections
- Netizens noted the importance of South Africa in the Southern African Democratic Community countries
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
LEBOMBO PORT OF ENTRY — More than 1200 cargo trucks passed the Lebombo Port of Entry beginning on 10 November 2024.
Lebombo border is active again
According to SABC News, the border became active again on 8 November after days of inactivity due to protests in neighbouring Mozambique. The ruling party, Frelimo, won the elections, which sparked violent protests in Maputo and other parts of the country.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SADC summit to be held
The Southern African Development Community has also called for a summit to address the concerns that residents raised about the elections. The summit is expected to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe.
South Africans react
Netizens on Facebook discussed the importance of the border.
Abel Chihakase said:
"Truth be told, our country plays a major role in the sustainability of the South African economy, but some of their politicians have a big mouth against us."
Thapelo Muleya said:
"This is good business relations between the two countries."
Keodirele Setlhare said:
"Hope the problem will be solved."
Calisto Tivana said:
"It will be closed soon. We are waiting."
Gilpin Fabrication said:
"It's not like SA is giving a voluntary service. The goods are paid for, and that money goes straight into the SA economy. People should broaden their minds. The closure of that border cost both sides a lot of money."
Mozambican arrested at Lebombo
In another border-related article, Briefly News reported that a Mozambican national was arrested at the Lebombo border point of entry.
The Border police found 17 kilograms of a drug in the hidden compartment of a taxi that he was travelling in. The suspect appeared in court and the Mpumalanga top cop welcomed the arrest.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za