The Lebombo Port of Entry has been reopened after protests in Mozambique halted border activity

This was after Mozambiquan residents protested the election results where the ruling party, Frelimo, won the elections

Netizens noted the importance of South Africa in the Southern African Democratic Community countries

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Over 1000 trucks passed the Lebombo Port of Entry. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LEBOMBO PORT OF ENTRY — More than 1200 cargo trucks passed the Lebombo Port of Entry beginning on 10 November 2024.

Lebombo border is active again

According to SABC News, the border became active again on 8 November after days of inactivity due to protests in neighbouring Mozambique. The ruling party, Frelimo, won the elections, which sparked violent protests in Maputo and other parts of the country.

SADC summit to be held

The Southern African Development Community has also called for a summit to address the concerns that residents raised about the elections. The summit is expected to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook discussed the importance of the border.

Abel Chihakase said:

"Truth be told, our country plays a major role in the sustainability of the South African economy, but some of their politicians have a big mouth against us."

Thapelo Muleya said:

"This is good business relations between the two countries."

Keodirele Setlhare said:

"Hope the problem will be solved."

Calisto Tivana said:

"It will be closed soon. We are waiting."

Gilpin Fabrication said:

"It's not like SA is giving a voluntary service. The goods are paid for, and that money goes straight into the SA economy. People should broaden their minds. The closure of that border cost both sides a lot of money."

