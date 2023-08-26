Multiple observer missions in Zimbabwe have criticised the country’s electoral body for failures to ensure a fair election

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) in its report cites delayed ballot papers dissuading voters in Harare and Bulawayo

Social media users awaiting the election results shared their opinions about the dramatic voting process

Nelson Chamisa and Zimbabweans casting their votes at polling stations in Zimbabwe. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Source: Getty Images

HARARE - Numerous observer missions deployed in Zimbabwe have strongly criticised the country's electoral body.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission for its failure to deliver ballot papers promptly, leading to a discouragement of voters, particularly in the cities of Harare and Bulawayo.

These missions noted observations during the pre-election and voting phases on the 23rd and 24th, assessing them against the principles and guidelines for democratic elections set by SADC.

SADC highlights voter dissuasion

According to SABCNews, SADC accuses the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission of neglecting not only the Constitution and Electoral Act but also the electoral guidelines of the SADC region.

Even international observers, like the Commonwealth Election Observer Mission, have voiced concerns over voter intimidation and logistical difficulties.

Lilly Goshen said:

"Useless and corrupt while Zimbabweans are suffering."

Cloudius Makwara Chiweshe stated:

"We knew it this election wasn't gonna be free and fair because Zanu Pf and ZEC one party."

Farai Mwasiya Ropi wrote:

"And Zanu fume over that then you wonder why doing that like ZEC has no spokesperson."

Francy James commented:

"ZANU PF & ZEC same WhatsApp group."

Fenosoa Onimpifaliana asked:

"Why does Africa need election observers, and the others not?"

Kudzi Joe added:

"Thank you SADC, we are tired of corrupt selfish government, Zanu."

Zimbabwe’s election gets extra day after polls hit by setbacks, late ballot papers left eager voters stranded

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zimbabwean citizens are in for another day of voting after unprecedented delays struck the much-anticipated election on Wednesday, 23 August.

Eager voters went out to the polling station in droves to mark their X on the ballot papers, but many were left with nothing but disappointment. While the voting stations were open, 40 wards only received ballot papers well after voting opened.

