The Economic Freedom Fighters has missed a crucial opportunity to contest the upcoming by-election in Dikgatlong Municipality

The Independent Electoral Commission disqualified the party from the election from failing to pay a deposit of the participation fee

The Dikgatlong Municipalty is currently governed by the ruling African National Congress

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Northern Cape - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) will not be participating in the upcoming by-elections in Dikgatlong Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The ICE disqualified the EFF from up-coming Dikgatlong Municiplaity by-election. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

This comes as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has disqualified the Red Berets after the party failed to pay a deposit to take part in the by-election.

According to Provincial IEC Chairperson Bonolo Modise the deadline to pay the deposit was on 19 December 2022 but the EFF missed the payment date, The party's candidate was consequentially cut from the list of candidates, SABC News reported.

As it stands, the African National Congress currently governs the municipality but only with a 50.79% majority. The by-election is being held after a vacancy was created in ward six following the death of an ANC councillor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

EFF has a history of victory against the ANC during by elections

Last year the Economic Freedom Fighters snatched a number of ward from the ruling African National Congress during several by-elections.

After clenching a victory in the Phokwane Local Municipality by-elections the Northern Cape, the EFF went on to steal more wards from the ruling party in Lomanyaneng, Mafikeng in May 2022, Daily Maverick reported.

However, as a result of the party missing the IEC deposit deadline it seems the EFF has missed out on an opportunity to strip the ANC of another ward in the Northern Cape.

The Dikgatlong Municipality by-election will be held on 8 February 2023.

EFF leader Julius Malema raises concerns about delayed release of matric results, Mzansi says SA is in trouble

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has raised concerns about the delay in the release of the 2022 matric results.

Malema has been left dismayed that Umalusi, the executive council of the quality education assurance body, will only release the results on Thursday, 19 January.

However, on Monday, 16 January, Umalusi confirmed that results will be out on Thursday and pupils can fetch their results at their respective schools on Friday, 20 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News