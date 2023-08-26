Zimbabwe's ruling party is leading in the election amid concerns about fairness and fear during the voting process

President Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF is expected to maintain its long-held grip on power after Wednesday's votes

Economic challenges loom as 80-year-old Mnangagwa faces 45-year-old lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa in the election

Preliminary election results in Zimbabwe showed ZANU_PF is leading. Image: Ute Grabowsky and Mkhululi Thobela

Source: Getty Images

HARARE - The latest news from Zimbabwe's parliamentary election on Friday shows that the ruling party is getting ahead, but elections watchers internationally say that the voting process wasn't fair and was done in a fearful environment.

ZANU-PF poised to retain power

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party, ZANU-PF, is expected to keep controlling the country's power after the parliamentary and presidential votes on Wednesday.

The country's TV station, ZBC, said that ZANU-PF won in 101 areas for parliament, while the main opposing party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), won in 59 areas out of 210. They haven't said who won the presidential vote yet, but we should know within five days, reported SABCNews.

Mnangagwa vs Chamisa in Zimbabwe's election

President Mnangagwa, aged 80, is pursuing re-election amid the backdrop of Zimbabwe's struggles with surging inflation and notable unemployment. A significant portion of the Zimbabwean population relies on financial contributions from overseas family members to make their financial ends meet. Challenging Mnangagwa is Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor.

Mabasa Chauke asked:

"What lead? This is a lie."

Tar Abosh mentioned:

"There is no freedom in Zimbabwe, when you go against ZANU-PF they deal with you can some brave organisation come and clean up Zim streets."

Hlayisani Baloyi stated:

"What is wrong with our neighbours? After decades of suffering under ZanuPF, they still vote for it.‍♂️"

Willard Tonderai Nzwere wrote:

"Another 5 years of disputed elections. The innocent people will continue to suffer."

Khanyisa Boundaries mentioned:

"SADC must sanction this party, they don't respect its citizens. I hope the Helen Suzman Foundation will help."

Zimbabwe’s election gets extra day after polls hit by setbacks, late ballot papers left eager voters stranded

In another article, Briefly News Zimbabwean citizens are in for another day of voting after unprecedented delays struck the much-anticipated election on Wednesday, 23 August.

Eager voters went out to the polling station in droves to mark their X on the ballot papers, but many were left with nothing but disappointment. While the voting stations were open, 40 wards only received ballot papers well after voting opened.

