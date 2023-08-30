Ace Magashule has emerged from his political exile with a new opposition party

Magashule announced the formation of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) in Soweto

The former African National Congress leader was expelled from the ruling party in June 2023

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted former African National Congress leader Ace Magashule has joined the ranks of many expelled members and formed his own political party.

Ace Magashule has launched a new political party, the African Congress of Transformation. Image: GULSHAN KHAN/Getty Images & @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Magashule revealed the ace up his sleeve, announcing the organisation's formation at a media conference in Soweto on Wednesday, 30 August.

Magashule has lauded the new party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), as a home for all the people in South Africa, which will act as a ship for the hopeless and betrayed, SABC News reported.

Magashule's party welcomes 1st members

The party has already garnered a few new members. Joining the ranks are the former head of the Hawks, Berning Ntlemeza and several other ANC councillors looking for new political homes.

Magashule said the party's leadership will be cemented when it convenes its first congress in October.

Magashule's news party comes two months after he was cast out of the ruling party after failing to plead his case on why his membership shouldn't be revoked, EWN reported.

Mzansi unimpressed with Magashule's new party

Below are some comments:

@xenofinna72614 commented:

"The only winners in this ‘new political party every month’ are T-shirt importers & printers."

@mbalis_bakery said:

"Wrong move, he should have joined @EFFSouthAfrica."

@Cand_Ziziba added:

"We're tired of new political organisations, IEC should put a cap now."

@nordienmn asked:

"He was one of the most powerful people in this country and failed to hold onto Power. What could he possibly do now?!"

