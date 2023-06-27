Former Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) Ace Magashule has provided insights into his expulsion from the party

Magashule asserted that he was ousted from the ANC long before his dismissal became public knowledge

As Magashule faces the consequences of breaking the party's rules, South African citizens remain unconvinced by his claims

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ace Magashule shed light on his expulsion from the ANC. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule claims he was kicked out of the African National Congress (ANC) well before his official dismissal was made public.

Ace Magashule sheds light on political career

The ruling party's former secretary-general refrained from providing extensive details about his expulsion or political prospects during his interview with Newzroom Afrika.

According to TimesLIVE, Magashule alleged that billionaire businessman Johann Rupert commanded the ANC's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to expel him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Magashule expelled for breaking the party's rules

After an unsanctioned endeavour to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule was found guilty of tarnishing the party's reputation, resulting in his expulsion earlier this month.

On May 3, 2021, Magashule was initially suspended when he declined to comply with the party's directive to step aside while facing criminal charges. He also failed to apologise for his attempt to suspend Ramaphosa, despite receiving explicit instructions from the party.

South African citizens discuss Magashule's claims about the ANC

Gadaffi Fifi Mudau said:

"But he said he's still a member of the ANC after he was expelled, now he acts surprised he knew from the start that it's done over."

Khaukanani Malwela commented:

"Ace undermined the leadership of the ANC. It's his time to face the consequences."

Lindelani Mthembu stated:

"Ramaphosa is here to destroy the ANC and the country so he can give it to the DA and Johann Rupert."

Møkgåkālä Møtsåmāi wrote:

"Lies. Then he would've contacted Malema long ago. He was hopeful that they'd take him back."

Moses Moses added:

"Yet you were granted the golden opportunity to prove them otherwise but chose to plough divisions within and cry foul thereafter. Shame on you!"

Ace Magashule sings EFF’s praises after meeting with party leader Julius Malema following expulsion from ANC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former African National Congress (ANC) member Ace Magashule is making new political friends after his expulsion from the ruling party.

Magashule has nothing but good things to say about the Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader Julius Malema after the two met to discuss future plans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News