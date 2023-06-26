The Congress of the People (COPE) has sacked its now-former deputy president, Willie Madisha from the organisation

Madisha is requested to hand over all party possession but is also allowed to appeal his termination

The party has been marred by divisional wars, which social media users have picked up and are now making the expulsion a joke

Willie Madisha is no longer the deputy president of COPE after his membership was terminated. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images, Papi Morake/Gallo Images.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congres of the People (COPE) terminated Willie Madisha's membership from the organisation on Sunday, 25 June.

Madisha is allowed to appeal the expulsion

Madisha was requested to return everything that belonged to the party. The former member was offered an opportunity to appeal the removal with the Acting General Secretary within two weeks, the eNCA reported.

Social media has been a buzz since the announcement, with most users finding it humourous:

@sirboring_26 couldn't take the matter seriously:

"COPE must be serious. This could have been a tweet. Even their conferences are held in Twitter spaces and it's no debates just hearing each other breathe."

@Cliff_Mampz joked:

"Membership for what cos that party is finished"

@mokone_eddie joined in:

"COPE? Ayiiiii...you mean the one member Cope with just Mosioua Lekota?"

@AsaMelekh said:

"Lekota has started the process of "renewal" in the Congress of the People."

@Jamza100 asked:

"Does Cope still function as a political party? Or are they now individuals simply acting on their own?"

Factions throw fists during a live press briefing

The party has been battling factional wars between COPE's leader, Mosiuoa Lekota and his now-former deputy, Madisha.

The two camps squared off during a press briefing in August 2022, leading the two rival heads to suspend each other. SABC News captured the disruption:

The squabble sparked social media reactions:

@simphiwemavangwe1662 observed:

"From where I sit, there's a lot of anger here and they don't care about the party, they only care about their positions to enrich themselves."

@nkosenhlemuziwenala1557 was concerned:

"And these are people who make decisions at Parliament on our behalf. Politics has destroyed our beautiful country."

@sylvesternkomo9398 said:

"They don't care about destroying the party even more because they are interested in serving their own interests not of the party."

@chesterphiri7523 weighed in:

"Our Elders must learn to retire when age is not on their side. Hand over the baton to the new blood then the struggle should continue BUT this tendency of clinging onto power will not help in any way."

ANC terminates Ace Magashule's membership

In a previous Briefly News report, African National Congress (ANC)'s former secretary-general Ace Magashule was expelled from his party.

The termination came after the National Disciplinary Committee decided to sack Magashule on charges of misconduct dating back to 2021 when he tried to suspend the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa single-handedly.

