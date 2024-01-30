A woman took to social media to share that she left her job to become a full-time girlfriend like her boyfriend asked

The procurement office vlogged her last day at work and also gave a glimpse of her celebrations after work

Many netizens are stunned that she sacrificed her career for a relationship that hasn't even reached marriage

A procurement officer left her career to be a full-time girlfriend. Image: @the_lone_jaber

A brave woman quit her job as a procurement officer. She took a leap of faith and embraced the role of a full-time girlfriend.

Choosing love over career

The lady @the_lone_jaber posted a TikTok video of her last day at work. After clocking out she went on a night with her bae who persuaded her to stop working.

Expensive gifts and celebrations

The woman's boyfriend showered her with expensive gifts to mark the beginning of her new chapter as a stay-at-home partner. In the clip, she looked happy giving up her 9 to 5 career.

Importance of financial independence

Chatter started among viewers. Even though peope are impressed that she is prioritising love, many voiced their concern.

They believe that relying on a boyfriend instead of maintaining financial independence could lead to regret down the road.

@carolkipruto said:

"Kindly update us on your relationship and financial status in the next 5 years. Don't forget us."

@Wangui 214 wrote:

"My mum advices me if a man tells you to quit your job that man hates you."

@wangarimacharia29 commented:

"Babes follow your heart but take your brains with you. "

@daviddaviegithuka posted:

"Unless the boyfriend is Elon Musk or Christiano Ronaldo I would never quit my job."

@jenny82762 stated:

"Although I am good at risk-taking, there are some risks I will never want to take. My parent's school fees need justice."

@beatricemaji shared:

"My father told me to work because there is dignity in labour."

@khavetsajk mentioned:

"Oh, who's gonna tell her what's cooking ahead of her happiness? "

@kathyfrancis00 added:

"Wow, your boyfriend, not your hubby? Premium tears loading."

Woman quits corporate job to be full-time gf

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Emily de Rean did what most career women wouldn't do. She ditched her job to become a full-time girlfriend and doesn't regret it.

The 37-year-old a former financial analyst revealed she enjoys being a stay-at-home partner.

