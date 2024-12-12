Manqoba Mngqithi has defended himself after Mamelodi Sundowns decided to relieve him from his role as the club's head coach on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The South African tactician failed to win his last game in charge of the Brazilians against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League and was replaced by Portuguese manager Miguel Cardoso.

The 53-year-old left Masandawana at the top of the Premier Soccer League table before he was sacked, but they are second in Group B in CAFCL.

Mngqithi names the only game Sundowns didn't perform well

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi, in an interview with Robert Marawa on Radio947, stated the only game Sundowns didn't play well during his time at the club.

The former Golden Arrows coach claimed the match against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 was the only game his team failed to turn up.

"I know I did my best, and I cannot complain and not say 'maybe I should've, I could've'," he said.

"Because of the games I lost, the cup matches, I still believe the Stellenbosch matches were a sour point because that's where I didn't perform very well. That was still in the inception stages of my time.

"But from there, every match we played, we gave it our best shot, and even in those games we did not win, I still think we deserved to win with good margins."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News