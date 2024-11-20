“Montessori Learners Are So Easy To Spot”: Boy’s English Pronunciation of Dinosaur Names Wows SA
- A proud mom to a young boy shared a video asking him to call out the types of specific a reptile
- The boy did so with ease, giving out types that many social media users did not even know existed
- The clip went viral, reaching 1.2M views on TikTok as Mzansi peeps shared how impressed they were by the boy's posh English
The new generation of parents is determined to raise happy and healthy kids, and investing in their future through good education is their primary focus.
A mom posted a TikTok video under her user handle @melanie_monare on the app, asking his son to list the types of reptiles, and the video reached 177K likes.
The boy responds to the mom's question
In the clip, the mom asks her son to name the different types of reptiles while sitting in a salon chair getting a haircut. The boy does not hesitate; doing so effortlessly, the barber combs his razor cut.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves the little boy
The post attracted over 4K comments from social media users impressed by the young man. Many wanted to know which school the son was enrolled in, and others shared they had never heard the dinosaur types mentioned by the toddler.
User @Fabulous asked:
"🥰School plug tlhe, because there’s no way am raising jollof accent."
User @Marieth_Speaks shared:
"My son used to speak like this, speaking English in English. Now he changed his accent, trying to accommodate us😂."
User @Kamogelo Mis KaySer joked:
"He speaks English that I need for interviews 😢😢."
User @Hlehle said:
"Montessori learners are so easy to spot!"
User @@her.skittles🦋 added:
"When I tell you as old as I am I didn't even know ther are types of dinosaurs🙌."
User @MishkaChetty shared:
"Showing this to my 5-month-old, she needs to know what other kids are doing in life."
