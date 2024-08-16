Miss SA Mia Le Roux Discusses Common Assumptions About Dating in the Deaf Community
- Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux, the first with hearing impairment, addressed misconceptions about dating in the deaf community
- In an interview on 5FM's 5Drive, she highlighted how people often dismiss those with hearing impairments without considering their attributes
- Le Roux emphasised the importance of cherishing those who see the worth and capabilities of people with hearing impairments
Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux hit the ground running. The model who made history by becoming the first deaf Miss South Africa shed more light on the common misconceptions about dating in the deaf community.
Mia Le Roux talks about dating as a deaf person
Mia Le Roux is shedding more light on finding love in the deaf community. The newly crowned Miss South Africa made it clear that she will focus on inclusivity during her reign.
Speaking during an interview with Zanele Potelwa, Nick Arhibald, and the team on 5FM’s 5Drive, Mia addressed people's assumptions about dating within the deaf community. She said some people will dump you the moment they find out the person you are dating has a hearing impairment, but she also said some people are understanding.
"A lot of people, when they find out someone is deaf, automatically shut you off as an option, and they do not try to look at you for how beautiful, smart, educated or capable you are. It's almost like you are not a person like you are different, you are a bit alien, so I'm gonna ignore and avoid you.
She added:
"But then there are great people out there who, even if they do not know anything about someone like me, will still look at me and say I see something that is worthy and capable in her. And those are the people we should cherish."
